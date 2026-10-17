Badminton participants at Singleton face strict behavioral guidelines as outlined in the Swansea University Get ACTIVE Code of Conduct. The framework mandates high standards of fairness, honesty, and respect while explicitly prohibiting abusive language and discrimination across all matches.

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Disciplinary Compliance: Participants must adhere strictly to venue rules, with zero tolerance for foul language or intimidating gestures toward activators, volunteers, or opponents.

Participants must adhere strictly to venue rules, with zero tolerance for foul language or intimidating gestures toward activators, volunteers, or opponents. Operational Readiness: Players are required to arrive on time in appropriate kit, take responsibility for proper warm-ups, and report any damaged equipment immediately to staff members.

Players are required to arrive on time in appropriate kit, take responsibility for proper warm-ups, and report any damaged equipment immediately to staff members. Institutional Reputation: Actions that bring Sport Swansea or Swansea University into disrepute can result in immediate removal from the programme.

Behavioral Standards and Court Etiquette at Singleton

The Code of Conduct, established for Swansea University’s Get ACTIVE programme, governs all participants and staff to ensure a safe and inclusive sporting environment. Players stepping onto the court must recognise and appreciate the efforts made by volunteers, officials, and activators who facilitate the physical activity sessions.

The regulations forbid any behavior likely to intimidate, offend, insult, humiliate, or discriminate against individuals based on protected characteristics such as gender, race, disability, age, religious belief, or sexual orientation. Participants are expected to play for fun and enjoyment, learn and play by the rules, and applaud all good play.

Facility Care and Operational Protocol

Beyond on-court conduct, participants carry specific responsibilities regarding venue management and equipment care. Players must ensure that changing facilities remain in the exact condition they found them upon entry.

Furthermore, attendees must arrive in good time to avoid disrupting the session once it has started. Any broken or damaged equipment encountered must be reported directly to staff members to maintain safety standards across the facility.

Requirement Standard Enforcement Arrival Time Good time Prevent session disruption Attire & Preparation Appropriate kit and warm-ups Participant responsibility Equipment Report damage immediately Staff notification required

Adherence to these guidelines protects members and the community while reducing the risk of injury during university-run sports activities.