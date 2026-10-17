Six Flags Roller Coaster Death: Family Questions Safety After Fatal Fall

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old father and technology educator, died on Monday after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, prompting state authorities, local police, and his grieving family to question how the tragedy occurred.

The Fatal Ride on Goliath and the Family’s Account

The incident unfolded during a celebratory family trip to the amusement park near Atlanta, where Kariem and his 13-year-old niece, Navi, boarded the Goliath roller coaster side-by-side to mark her birthday, WSB-TV reported. Kariem, an information technology manager who started his career at Wesley International Academy, had expressed his excitement about riding the attraction, which was one of his favorite rides.

Photo: The New York Times

Moments after the ride began, however, the situation turned catastrophic. Joshua Nelson, Kariem’s brother-in-law and the father of the 13-year-old girl, shared his daughter’s account of the final moments with WSB-TV.

“She said he fainted, or passed—her words were ‘he passed out,’” Nelson recounted. “And then they went up and down, up and down, up and down—and she said it went up again and his latch, I guess, snapped or came loose and he fell.”

Navi called her father in tears after the accident, struggling to articulate what she had witnessed from the seat directly beside her uncle. Just before boarding, Nelson noted, Kariem had handed his sunglasses to the teenager and told her how fun the ride would be. Paramedics cleared the young girl at the scene, while her family was left grappling with the sudden loss.

Ongoing Investigations and Safety Record Scrutiny

In the wake of the fatality, the Cobb County Police Department’s major crimes unit launched an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, according to local authorities. State regulators are examining maintenance records and operational compliance, as The New York Times reported.

Photo: WSB-TV

Regulatory oversight of amusement park rides in the United States remains decentralized, managed by individual states rather than a single federal agency. In Georgia, annual inspections fall under the purview of the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, which mandates reviews of mechanical conditions, safety equipment, and required documentation. State records show that the Goliath roller coaster passed its most recent safety inspection on March 16.

Following the incident, Six Flags took the precautionary step of temporarily closing nine roller coasters across six amusement parks nationwide. Six Flags Over Georgia reopened its gates on Friday evening as the state investigation continued.

Inspection Detail Recorded Information Last Inspection Date March 16 Regulatory Authority Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Investigating Agency Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit Rides Temporarily Closed Nine roller coasters across six US parks

Broader Health Risks and Questions of Prevention

While fatalities on roller coasters remain rare, high-intensity attractions subject riders to rapid acceleration, sudden drops, and sharp directional changes. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen noted that such intense physical forces can induce severe medical events or exert extreme stress on the human body, though individual vulnerability varies widely based on pre-existing health conditions.

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The tragedy has reignited a broader public debate regarding whether amusement park safety standards require stronger federal oversight. For the family of Hassan Kariem, the immediate grief is compounded by unanswered questions about accountability and whether the accident could have been prevented.

“A large part of me does believe, you know, it was a freak accident, but the other part of me questions … could this have been prevented?” Nelson told WSB-TV.

As Cobb County investigators review state findings to determine whether criminal charges are warranted, the exact sequence of mechanical and physiological events aboard the Goliath remains under active examination.