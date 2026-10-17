Pakistan Reduces Petrol Price by Rs3.93 While Keeping Diesel Unchanged

The federal government reduced petrol prices by Rs3.93 per litre to Rs386.30 while keeping high-speed diesel steady at Rs396.96 per litre for the weekend. The revision, effective from October 17 to October 19, 2026, reflects adjustments in international Platts rates and supply uncertainties driven by Middle East conflict.

Regulatory Framework Adjustments and Weekend Pricing

According to a Petroleum Division notification, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) calculated the latest rates under the federal pricing mechanism, incorporating shifts in international Platts benchmarks, premiums, and incidentals. This weekend adjustment follows an earlier midweek reduction on Wednesday when petrol fell by Rs3.63 to Rs390.23 per litre, while high-speed diesel increased marginally by Re0.31 to Rs396.96 per litre.

Daily Review Mechanism and Tax Burdens

OGRA has initiated the publication of daily ex-depot prices on its official portal to improve market transparency. Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik explained that these figures rely on a seven-day average of international market trends. Despite the latest downward adjustment, government levies remain substantial, keeping taxes at Rs114 per litre on petrol and Rs100 per litre on high-speed diesel.

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Broader Supply Constraints and Import Overhauls

Energy markets remain volatile following regional escalations amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that began on February 28, when the US-Iran war broke out, leading Tehran to shut the Strait of Hormuz. High-speed diesel previously reached a peak of Rs520.35 on April 3 from a baseline of Rs281 per litre, while petrol touched Rs458.41 per litre from an early March entry point of Rs266. To manage foreign exchange pressures and secure supply lines, the federal cabinet has mandated that high-speed diesel imports for the 2026-27 fiscal year route exclusively through Pakistan State Oil (PSO), while oil marketing companies import petrol proportional to their respective market shares.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.