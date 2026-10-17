Latin American Photographers Win Major Sony International Awards

Latin American photographers and filmmakers are expanding their presence on the global stage through major international platforms, claiming top honors in competitions that drew over 430,000 images from more than 200 countries and territories in 2026.

Global Competitions Draw Latin American Entries

The international reach of regional talent is reshaping industry expectations. In the student division of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, Ana A. Alpizar, a student at New York University, secured a victory for her work Norheimsund. Scott Gray, founder and chief executive officer of Creo, noted in an interview with LAUD 90.4 FM ESTÉREO that participation numbers are climbing due to targeted outreach. The collaboration between Sony and Creo operates on the premise that raw talent emerges globally when infrastructure provides visibility. Participation in both the Sony World Photography Awards and the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards remains free of charge, removing financial barriers for emerging creators across Latin America.

🎙️ ¡UN BARRANQUILLERO EN LA CIMA DE LA FOTOGRAFÍA MUNDIAL! | @AtlanticoEmi:Hablamos con Juan Jacobo Castillo, ganador del ganador del Latin America Regional Award en los Sony World Photography Awards. El Logro: Su foto superó a más de 430.000 imágenes de 200 países (¡El Óscar… pic.twitter.com/15n9ktVMQI — https://x.com/jorgecura1070/status/2033905806395986112

Award-Winning Projects Span Multiple Visual Disciplines

The Sony World Photography Awards highlighted diverse storytelling methodologies across the region. Citlali Fabián of Mexico earned the title of Photographer of the Year for Bilha, Stories of my Sisters, an exploration of identity, territory, and migration that merges portraiture with digital illustration. In the documentary division, Santiago Mesa of Colombia won for Under the Shadow of Coca. Ecuador’s Isadora Romero captured first place in the environment category with Notes on How to Build a Forest. Meanwhile, André Tezza of Brazil claimed second place in architecture and design with Homes of Haor.

Recognition extends past trophies and titles. Winners in the professional categories of the photography awards receive Sony Digital Imaging hardware alongside invitations to Insights, a specialized series of industry sessions held in London. Selected works also join the annual exhibition at Somerset House. For filmmakers, the recognition unlocks an immersion program at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, featuring workshops, masterclasses, and direct networking with industry.

Institutional Outreach across Brazil and Colombia

Gray’s itinerary includes direct visits to educational institutions and creative communities within Brazil and Colombia. These sessions focus on the mechanics of building sustainable creative careers, the evolving mediums of photography and cinema, and methods for connecting local narratives with international audiences. By lowering entry thresholds and fostering direct institutional links, Sony and Creo aim to bridge the gap between regional creators and global markets. Creators seeking to submit work can review guidelines directly at worldphoto.org and sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.