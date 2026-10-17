Dr. Boris Konrad to Headline 9th Fulda Marketing Day on AI

The Marketing-Netzwerk Region Fulda will host the 9th Fuldaer Marketingtag on November 6 at Propsteihaus Petersberg, focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence and human creativity in modern marketing strategies.

Running from 9 to 17 Uhr, the regional industry event addresses how algorithms reshape industry workflows. Key presentations examine whether human professionals maintain a creative edge over automated systems and evaluate practical software applications already altering daily business operations.

Operational Takeaways for the Propsteihaus Petersberg Event

Event Timing and Location: Scheduled for November 6 at Propsteihaus Petersberg, running from 9 to 17 Uhr.

Scheduled for November 6 at Propsteihaus Petersberg, running from 9 to 17 Uhr. Historical Context: Established in 2017, the gathering drew approximately 130 marketing, communication, and sales professionals during its last iteration.

The Human Factor Versus Automated Systems

The conference opens with an evaluation of the boundaries between machine efficiency and human ingenuity. Dr. Boris Konrad, Gedächtnisweltmeister and neuroscientist, leads the morning session by analyzing whether human cognitive faculties outperform automated systems in creative tasks. Following this keynote, Florian Arndt of Sons of Motion demonstrates software tools currently altering industry operations.

These presentations set the stage for five concurrent breakout sessions designed to build tactical competencies. Topics range from physical and interactive workshop formats like Kevin Gründling’s LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® session—titled “Nicht nur prompten, sondern bauen!”—to technical targeting concepts such as Daniel Dräger’s “Frictionless Experience.” Additional operational tracks address improvisational techniques in automated environments led by Sabine Hauß, and compliance challenges under European Union oversight.

Regulatory Compliance and Performance Marketing Shifts

Legal parameters form a central pillar of the morning itinerary. Helena Mausehund from the law firm Muth und Partner examines the practical ramifications of the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act. The session focuses specifically on mandatory labeling requirements for machine-generated content within commercial campaigns, addressing risk management for corporate communications.

Shifting from regulatory compliance to execution, the afternoon agenda prioritizes quantifiable commercial performance. René Seppeur, founder and CEO of Brandl Nutrition, delivers a case study titled “Turnaround dank Meta Ads?”. Seppeur details how precise online advertising deployment recovered commercial metrics during a corporate downturn, illustrating the primacy of data over unguided intuition.

Event Metric Operational Detail Event Date November 6 Operating Hours 9 to 17 Uhr Venue Location Propsteihaus Petersberg Historical Attendance ~130 industry professionals

Networking and Regional Economic Integration

Julian Bolz, Geschäftsführer des Marketing-Netzwerks Fulda, notes that the ongoing technological transition requires a unified community response to determine where automation provides relief and where human personnel maintain distinct value. Tino Mickstein, Vorsitzender des Marketing-Netzwerks Region Fulda e.V., emphasizes that the gathering functions as a primary regional exchange for developing collaborative commercial initiatives.

Since its premiere in 2017, the conference has expanded to encompass broader corporate challenges, including regional brand positioning, employer branding, and customer experience frameworks. Registration details, complete speaker rosters, and ticket acquisitions remain accessible via the organizing network’s digital portal.