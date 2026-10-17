247 Children Lead Poisoning: China Kindergarten Operator Jailed for Life

The operator of the Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in China’s Gansu province and her staff served tainted food containing lead pigments to young children and staff members for visual appeal, resulting in prison sentences handed down by the Lanzhou Intermediate People’s Court on Friday.

The morning sun over Tianshui usually brings the hum of young children arriving for their early education classes. But behind the gates of the Heshi Peixin Kindergarten, a calculated decision turned daily meals into a severe health hazard. Court findings revealed that four kitchen workers added toxic, harmful substances to the food simply to make it look brighter.

That aesthetic choice triggered a public health crisis in July 2025. Medical screenings revealed that approximately 247 students and more than 20 staff members carried abnormally high blood lead levels.

Here is why that matters: high levels of lead exposure can cause irreversible damage to a child’s developing brain and nervous system. Beyond the poisoning itself, investigators uncovered allegations that kindergarten managers bribed local officials to alter the blood test results of the affected children, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The legal fallout arrived swiftly on Friday at the Lanzhou Intermediate People’s Court. Li Huifang, who operated the kindergarten, received a life sentence. The court also ordered the confiscation of her personal assets worth about 500,000 yuan, equivalent to roughly $107,000, as reported by CCTV.

Zhu Jinglin, the kindergarten’s executive principal, received a 15-year prison sentence alongside a 300,000 yuan fine, amounting to about $65,000. Four kitchen workers who carried out the instructions were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to eight years.

Global Context and Institutional Vulnerabilities

The tragedy in Gansu province intersects with a broader, persistent international challenge regarding heavy metal exposure. Just a day before the Lanzhou court delivered its verdicts, the World Health Organization issued a stark warning urging countries to strengthen preventative measures against lead contamination, which affects hundreds of millions of children internationally.

“Lead poisoning is one of the world’s most serious yet overlooked environmental health threats,” said Bruce Gordon, head of the WHO’s environment department, speaking on Thursday.

The global health body noted that exposure vectors stretch across everyday items, including paint, cookware, cosmetics, spices, and industrial contamination. Yet, the Tianshui case highlights an entirely different dimension of risk: deliberate adulteration within institutional food supply chains meant to protect and nurture young populations.

Role / Individual Judicial Verdict Financial Penalty Li Huifang (Operator/Principal) Life in prison 500,000 yuan ($107,000 confiscated) Zhu Jinglin (Executive Principal) 15 years in prison 300,000 yuan ($65,000 fine)

The institutional cover-up attempt involving local blood test results points to systemic vulnerabilities in local oversight and regulatory enforcement. As families in Tianshui grapple with the long-term neurological implications for nearly 270 poisoned children and staff members, the rulings set a severe legal precedent for corporate and individual liability in Chinese childcare facilities.