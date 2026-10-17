Moody’s Upgrades Egypt’s Debt Rating to B3 with Positive Outlook

Moody’s upgraded Egypt’s long-term sovereign debt rating one notch to B3 from Caa1 on Friday, maintaining a positive outlook on the back of aggressive fiscal consolidation and structural reforms backed by international lenders.

The Bottom Line

Rating Action: Long-term debt upgraded to B3 with a positive outlook by Moody’s, signaling potential for another increase in coming months.

Long-term debt upgraded to B3 with a positive outlook by Moody’s, signaling potential for another increase in coming months. Economic Growth: The International Monetary Fund projects Egyptian GDP growth at 5.1% for the current year and 4.7% in 2027.

The International Monetary Fund projects Egyptian GDP growth at 5.1% for the current year and 4.7% in 2027. Fiscal Adjustments: Cairo trimmed wide-reaching food subsidies—which cost the state €2.75 billion last year—while managing inflation expected to sit above 13% this year.

Structural Reforms Drive the Sovereign Upgrade

The rating agency justified the upgrade by pointing to ongoing fiscal consolidation and structural overhauls designed to tame public debt and reduce the footprint of the state and military in the national economy.

Moody's on Friday raised Egypt's long-term debt rating by one notch from Caa1 to B3, also noting a positive outlook, meaning a further upgrade could be considered in coming months.#EgyptEconomy #Moodys #CreditRating #EconomicOutlook #PakistanTV pic.twitter.com/JTb870pGK7 — https://x.com/PakTVGlobal/status/2111258168055714220

To secure support from multilateral institutions, Cairo has advanced revenue collection initiatives and reined in public expenditures. A central pillar of this strategy involved scaling back broad food subsidy programs. That specific expense totaled €2.75 billion for the state in the previous year, operating against an inflationary backdrop where consumer price increases are projected above 13% for the current year, following a peak exceeding 33% in 2025.

Multilateral Financial Backing and Macroeconomic Projections

Egypt remains one of the largest recipients of financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, anchoring its economic stabilization with an approximate $8 billion program. Furthermore, the European Union has committed €7.4 billion in financial support for the 2024 to 2027 period, cushioning external financing pressures.

In its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the IMF anticipates Egyptian economic growth to reach 5.1% this year, moderating to 4.7% in 2027. The institution also projects a minor inflation uptick to 14.8% in 2027, before subsequent deceleration through 2028 and 2029.

Economic Indicator Current Projections / Metrics New Moody’s Debt Rating B3 (Upgraded from Caa1, Positive Outlook) IMF Program Envelope Approximately $8 Billion EU Financial Support (2024–2027) €7.4 Billion Projected GDP Growth (Current Year) 5.1% Projected GDP Growth (2027) 4.7% Projected Inflation (2027) 14.8%

External Buffers and Downside Risks

Moody’s highlighted that the transition toward a flexible exchange rate regime and a tighter monetary stance has augmented the domestic economy’s shock-absorption capacity. Higher revenue intake and strict expenditure caps underpinned this progress.

However, the rating agency cautioned that any slackening in government commitment to fiscal discipline or a slowdown in reform execution would introduce immediate downward pressure on the sovereign rating. Conversely, sustained implementation could accelerate debt reduction beyond initial agency forecasts.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.