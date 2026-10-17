Spirit Christmas Expands to 43 Locations for 2026 Season

Halloween isn’t even over yet, but Spirit is already getting ready for Christmas. Spirit Christmas is returning for the 2026 holiday season, and it is expanding to 43 locations across 15 states.

Stores nationwide will once again offer apparel, larger-than-life animatronics, gifts, inflatables, and festive decorations through this seasonal pop-up. The concept first returned in 2024 with 10 locations before expanding to 30 stores in 2025.

Where the 2026 Pop-Ups Are Opening

The 43 retail locations span 15 states.

The 2026 footprint includes:

Connecticut: Manchester, Milford

Manchester, Milford Florida: Clearwater, Coral Springs, Jacksonville, Winter Garden

Clearwater, Coral Springs, Jacksonville, Winter Garden Illinois: Aurora, Bloomingdale, Joliet, Springfield

Aurora, Bloomingdale, Joliet, Springfield Indiana: Clarksville, Fort Wayne, Hobart

Clarksville, Fort Wayne, Hobart Maryland: Waldorf

Waldorf Massachusetts: Dartmouth, Natick, North Attleborough

Dartmouth, Natick, North Attleborough Michigan: Flint, Grand Rapids, Macomb, Taylor

Flint, Grand Rapids, Macomb, Taylor New Jersey: Hamilton, Marlton, Riverdale, Rockaway

Hamilton, Marlton, Riverdale, Rockaway New York: Albany, Buffalo, Newburgh, Scarsdale

Albany, Buffalo, Newburgh, Scarsdale North Carolina: Mebane

Mebane Ohio: Dayton, Mentor, North Olmsted, Youngstown

Dayton, Mentor, North Olmsted, Youngstown Pennsylvania: Bethel Park, Erie, Mechanicsburg, Springfield

Bethel Park, Erie, Mechanicsburg, Springfield South Carolina: Charleston

Charleston Tennessee: Knoxville, Nashville

Knoxville, Nashville Virginia: Colonial Heights, Manassas

The expansion brings Spirit Christmas to several new states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Florida.

The November 6 Transition Schedule

Most of the Spirit Christmas stores will open after Halloween.

November 6 is the planned date for 38 active Spirit Halloween stores to shut down for Halloween and immediately transition into Spirit Christmas shops.

Five additional Christmas-only locations are opening earlier. Among them are shops located in Winter Garden, Florida; Youngstown, Ohio; and the New Jersey towns of Hamilton, Marlton, and Riverdale.

Before heading out, buyers should consult the store locator since Spirit has not yet published official operating hours for every site.

Merchandise Lineup and Spooky Seasonal Crossovers

The stores feature Christmas décor, lawn inflatables, ornaments, holiday apparel, stocking stuffers, gifts and oversized animatronics.

Featured items for 2026 also span beloved holiday characters from traditional tales, highlighting figures such as Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Spirit is offering giant nutcracker animatronics, singing characters and other interactive holiday decorations. Shoppers can also expect some decorations that put a slightly spooky spin on the holiday season.