Spirit Christmas Expands to 43 Locations for 2026 Season

Halloween isn’t even over yet, but Spirit is already getting ready for Christmas. Spirit Christmas is returning for the 2026 holiday season, and it is expanding to 43 locations across 15 states.
Stores nationwide will once again offer apparel, larger-than-life animatronics, gifts, inflatables, and festive decorations through this seasonal pop-up. The concept first returned in 2024 with 10 locations before expanding to 30 stores in 2025.
Where the 2026 Pop-Ups Are Opening
The 43 retail locations span 15 states.
The 2026 footprint includes:
- Connecticut: Manchester, Milford
- Florida: Clearwater, Coral Springs, Jacksonville, Winter Garden
- Illinois: Aurora, Bloomingdale, Joliet, Springfield
- Indiana: Clarksville, Fort Wayne, Hobart
- Maryland: Waldorf
- Massachusetts: Dartmouth, Natick, North Attleborough
- Michigan: Flint, Grand Rapids, Macomb, Taylor
- New Jersey: Hamilton, Marlton, Riverdale, Rockaway
- New York: Albany, Buffalo, Newburgh, Scarsdale
- North Carolina: Mebane
- Ohio: Dayton, Mentor, North Olmsted, Youngstown
- Pennsylvania: Bethel Park, Erie, Mechanicsburg, Springfield
- South Carolina: Charleston
- Tennessee: Knoxville, Nashville
- Virginia: Colonial Heights, Manassas
The expansion brings Spirit Christmas to several new states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Florida.
The November 6 Transition Schedule
Most of the Spirit Christmas stores will open after Halloween.
November 6 is the planned date for 38 active Spirit Halloween stores to shut down for Halloween and immediately transition into Spirit Christmas shops.
Five additional Christmas-only locations are opening earlier. Among them are shops located in Winter Garden, Florida; Youngstown, Ohio; and the New Jersey towns of Hamilton, Marlton, and Riverdale.
Before heading out, buyers should consult the store locator since Spirit has not yet published official operating hours for every site.
Merchandise Lineup and Spooky Seasonal Crossovers
The stores feature Christmas décor, lawn inflatables, ornaments, holiday apparel, stocking stuffers, gifts and oversized animatronics.
Featured items for 2026 also span beloved holiday characters from traditional tales, highlighting figures such as Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Spirit is offering giant nutcracker animatronics, singing characters and other interactive holiday decorations. Shoppers can also expect some decorations that put a slightly spooky spin on the holiday season.