Halloween Bigger Than Christmas Say Operators As Spooky Season Booms

Halloween has surpassed Christmas for profitability at some family attractions and farm sites across the UK, according to operators. Halloween activities generate around a third of the site’s annual income at Avon Valley Adventure Park, with demand for immersive scare events, pumpkin festivals, and elaborate fancy dress driving consumer spending.

The Bottom Line

Revenue Concentration: Avon Valley Adventure Park generates approximately one-third of its annual income from October operations, outpacing its traditional winter holiday earnings.

Avon Valley Adventure Park generates approximately one-third of its annual income from October operations, outpacing its traditional winter holiday earnings. Consumer Expenditure: Market research data from IGD indicates that 36% of shoppers planned to celebrate Halloween, up from 27% the previous year, with average costume spending reaching £40 per individual at specialty retailers like Chaplins.

Market research data from IGD indicates that 36% of shoppers planned to celebrate Halloween, up from 27% the previous year, with average costume spending reaching £40 per individual at specialty retailers like Chaplins. Agricultural Diversification: Farm attractions and independent growers are increasingly relying on short, high-footfall October events to offset ongoing pressures from climate shifts, regulatory adjustments, and rising operational costs.

Avon Valley Adventure Park Generates One-Third of Annual Income in October

The transformation of October into a dominant financial season is evident at large-scale leisure sites. At Avon Valley Adventure Park near Bath, founder Doug Douglas noted that autumn festivities have surpassed traditional winter milestones. The 90-acre site in Keynsham turns over £2m from its October activities alone, accounting for roughly 33% of its yearly revenue, according to BBC reporting.

The park’s financial model relies heavily on dual offerings: a high-volume daytime pumpkin event attracting approximately 120,000 visitors, alongside the award-winning FEAR Scream Park operating over 13 nights. However, scaling these immersive experiences requires substantial capital injection. Douglas stated that putting on the evening scare event costs about £750,000, supported by a workforce of 200 staff members, including roughly 120 live actors.

Retailers and Farmers Capitalize on Shifting Consumer Spending Patterns

Specialty retailers are experiencing similar volume shifts. David Gaze, owner of Chaplins fancy dress shop in Bristol, reported making half of his annual turnover in October, with a third coming during the final week of the month. Gaze noted that traditional New Year’s Eve costume sales have declined significantly in favor of Halloween demand, where customers spend an average of £40 on accessories and outfits influenced by television series such as Netflix’s Squid Game.

Agricultural operators are also restructuring their land use to capture seasonal footfall. Heather Parry, managing agent at the National Farm Attractions Network (NFAN), explained that diversification has become essential for members facing fluctuating government support and high input costs. Nearly all of the network’s 200 members now incorporate maize mazes, after-dark trails, and pumpkin festivals to secure short, intensive periods of revenue.