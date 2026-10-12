Gaspart Threatens Boycott of Messi Tribute if Laporta’s Exit Insisted Upon

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart warned Lionel Messi that no individual is bigger than the club, threatening to boycott a tribute if the Argentine forward conditions his return on club leadership. Speaking on the program Solo para culés and reported by beIN SPORTS, Gaspart criticized Messi’s stance on delaying his official farewell.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Fan Engagement: Generational shifts in supporter identity highlight a growing preference for emerging talents like Lamine Yamal over historical legends.

A Stalled Farewell and a Sharp Warning

Lionel Messi has yet to receive an official tribute in front of the supporters who watched him become the greatest player in the club’s history.

During his appearance on Solo para culés, beIN SPORTS reported that Gaspart acknowledged Messi’s extraordinary contributions while drawing a hard line regarding institutional hierarchy. “Messi’s level is unquestionable. He is the best player in the world, but there is one thing he must not forget: Barcelona is bigger than him,” Gaspart stated.

Photo: beIN SPORTS

The Leadership Condition and the Boycott Threat

The core of Gaspart’s frustration centers on reports that Messi might condition his return on the departure of current club president Joan Laporta. The former president flatly rejected any political caveats regarding a proper farewell. “Whoever the club president is, he must come and say goodbye to Barcelona,” Gaspart declared.

According to beIN SPORTS, Gaspart went a step further by committing to stay away if such conditions are enforced. “If Leo Messi only comes to say goodbye the day Laporta is no longer here, and refuses to come because Laporta is the president, I wouldn’t give him a tribute. Who does he think he is?” Gaspart asked.

Figure Role Stance on Tribute Joan Gaspart Former Barcelona President Demands Messi return regardless of leadership; threatens boycott over conditions. Lionel Messi Former Barcelona Forward Has yet to receive an official tribute in front of club supporters. Joan Laporta Current Club President Alleged political caveats surrounding the tribute delay.

Generational Shifts on the Camp Nou Terraces

Beyond the administrative standoff over Messi’s goodbye, Gaspart offered a striking anecdote illustrating how rapidly the club’s supporter base is evolving. When offering his great-grandchildren a choice between a Lionel Messi jersey and a Lamine Yamal jersey, the response revealed an unexpected generational divide.

beIN SPORTS detailed the exchange, noting that the children immediately opted for the teenage sensation. “Grandpa, Lamine, of course! Who is the other player you mentioned?” the children reportedly asked, failing to recognize the Argentine icon. While Messi remains cemented as the club’s greatest historical icon, Lamine Yamal has firmly captured the imagination of younger fans.