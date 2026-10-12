Corrections investigating leaked CCTV footage of prison assault

The Department of Corrections is investigating how closed-circuit television footage of a prison attack was released and uploaded online. The recording captures a group of inmates assaulting a victim, with at least one assailant wielding a metal crutch used for a pre-existing injury.

Inside the CCTV Leak and the Department Response

Neil Beales, deputy commissioner men’s prisons, confirmed that onsite health staff initially evaluated the injured victim before transferring him to an external hospital for further treatment. The inmate returned to the facility on September 27 following his discharge.

Authorities referred the underlying assault incident directly to the New Zealand Police, resulting in formal criminal charges. As standard legal procedure during court proceedings, evidence packages—including sensitive security footage—are supplied to a defendant’s legal counsel as part of the formal discovery process.

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“We acknowledge the distress this video may cause and understand that any images of prisoners available online will be of particular concern to the victims of their offending,” Beales said.

Managing Prison Volatility and Staff Safety Measures

Correctional facilities remain volatile environments populated by individuals carrying extensive histories of antisocial behaviour capable of behaving unpredictably without warning, according to department officials. In response to ongoing security challenges, authorities have rolled out enhanced protective equipment and tactical training protocols across various sites.

Upgrades include stab-resistant body armor, on-body cameras, expanded deployments of pepper spray, and specialized de-escalation tactical skills training. The agency has also collaborated with the Corrections Association of New Zealand (CANZ) and the Public Service Association (PSA) on the Violence and Aggression Work Programme to mitigate frontline risks. Individual site safety plans now address violence and aggression at every correctional facility nationwide.