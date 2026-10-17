Matt Bellamy Debuts New Romance Amid Divorce From Elle Evans

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy filed for divorce from Elle Evans in August, citing irreconcilable differences after seven years of marriage. As Evans vows to contest his request for sole custody of their two children, the rocker has publicly debuted a new romance with American influencer AnneMarie Morin.

The separation between the British rock musician and the model follows a seven-year marriage that officially began with an outdoor ceremony in Malibu in August 2019, following a proposal during a trip to Fiji in December 2017. The couple originally split in October last year, according to court documents and reports, before the legal filing arrived in mid-August. They first met in 2015 on the set of the music video for the Muse song Mercy.

Custody Dispute Over Two Children

In his divorce filing submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court on August 12, the 48-year-old Muse frontman requested sole legal and physical custody of his and Evans’ two young children: 6-year-old daughter Lovella, born in June 2020, and 2-year-old son George, who arrived in May 2024. Despite their separation, Bellamy and Evans had previously appeared together in family photographs celebrating George’s second birthday in May.

Evans, 36, has pushed back against the custody terms. Speaking to TMZ, she stated that she plans to fight for custody of Lovella and George, while describing the marriage as unbearable and characterizing the divorce as a long time coming. Legal proceedings regarding custody, support, and the final terms of the dissolution remain ongoing in family court.

Songwriting and Personal Upheaval

Reflecting on the breakdown of the relationship during an interview earlier this year, Bellamy admitted that the split caught him off guard.

Photo: Us Weekly

It was a set of really unexpected circumstances. It’s the kind of thing no one really prepares for in life. It threw me off, and I had to prioritize looking after the kids and creating stability at home. Matt Bellamy, Muse frontman, via Spectrum FM

The musician channeled that emotional upheaval directly into his creative work. He recorded Muse’s latest album, The Wow! Signal, during the depths of the family transition.

It became a lifeline for me. It might have been the easiest album for me to make, because it was such a catharsis. Matt Bellamy, Muse frontman, via Yahoo

Public Relationship Debut in Chicago

Weeks after filing for divorce, Bellamy took his relationship with 34-year-old American influencer and bakery owner Anne-Marie Morin public on Thursday, October 15, on social media.

Photo: Spectrum FM

Bellamy captioned the Instagram post with a lighthearted nod to his new surroundings, writing: New part time job, boss is a tough cookie. Before his marriage to Evans, Bellamy was famously engaged to actor Kate Hudson, with whom he shares a 15-year-old son named Bingham. Hudson and Bellamy currently maintain a joint custody arrangement and remain on great terms, with Hudson noting on a podcast that she loves him, his family, and the kids.