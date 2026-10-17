FBI arrests Alexandros Paporakis over mass shooting threat

Federal law enforcement and local authorities in Palatine, Illinois, arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis on Sunday, preventing a planned mass shooting at a Hindu house of worship. Investigators recovered a rifle, tactical gear, and a racist manifesto from his residence.

Arrest in Palatine and the Discovery of an Arsenal

The intervention unfolded on Sunday evening after Paporakis left his apartment in Palatine, a community of 68,000 residents. According to local police, the municipal administration, and the FBI, an informant alerted authorities to concerning chat messages sent by the suspect. Law enforcement intercepted Paporakis upon his departure and subsequently searched his living quarters. Inside, officers discovered a rifle, multiple loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of additional ammunition, and tactical equipment. Among the items recovered was a protective vest featuring a patch bearing symbols associated with the far-right spectrum.

🚨#ARREST: Thanks to a coordinated investigation led by the @PalatineIL Police Department, @MountProspectPD, and #FBIChicago, Alexandros Paporakis was taken into custody after local law enforcement received information about a potential mass shooting. To read more about this… pic.twitter.com/dPFoU9a9iZ — https://x.com/FBIChicago/status/2110513543518765264

A Racist Manifesto and Targeted Threat

During the search of the apartment, investigators uncovered a document titled Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto), which authorities attribute to Paporakis based on its contents. The text outlines a racist and extremist worldview, revealing explicit animosity toward individuals of Indian descent. Police stated that these violent references explain the selection of a Hindu prayer site as the intended target for an attack scheduled for October 11. Because a specific location had not yet been finalized by the suspect, law enforcement agencies issued warnings to Hindu facilities throughout the surrounding area as a precautionary measure.

Current Legal Status and Ongoing Investigation

Paporakis remains in custody facing formal charges of making a terroristic threat and the illegal possession of a rifle. The 19-year-old is scheduled to make his next appearance before a judge at the end of October. Local authorities confirmed that public safety is no longer at risk, noting that the suspect is believed to have acted without supporters.

Case Detail Information Suspect Alexandros Paporakis, 19 Location Palatine, Illinois Target Unnamed Hindu prayer site Scheduled Date of Attack October 11 Key Seizures Rifle, ammunition, tactical gear, manifesto Current Status In custody, next court appearance late October