Win Tickets to the Liège Comedy Film Festival October 2026

Film fans can win tickets to the Festival International du Film de Comédie de Liège running from Saturday, October 17, to Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with entries valid for a screening of the winner’s choice, RTBF reported.

The Bottom Line

The Festival International du Film de Comédie de Liège runs from October 17 to October 20, 2026.

Lambert Wilson serves as the godfather of this year’s edition of the festival.

Bernard Campan will receive a Golden Bull (Taureau d’or) honoring a career spanning more than three decades.

Lambert Wilson and Bernard Campan Lead the 2026 Liège Comedy Film Festival

The 2026 edition of the Festival International du Film de Comédie de Liège brings figures such as Lambert Wilson and Bernard Campan to the event. Actor Lambert Wilson takes on the role of godfather for the festival, guiding the event’s public profile this year. Alongside Wilson, actor Bernard Campan will receive a Taureau d’or award. The honor marks more than thirty years of work in film and television.

Ticket Giveaways for Festival Screenings

Organizers have launched a ticket contest running concurrently with the event from Saturday, October 17, through Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Attendees who secure entries through the promotional contest can redeem them for a single screening of their choice during the multi-day comedy showcase.

Festival Detail Information Event Dates October 17 – October 20, 2026 Godfather Lambert Wilson Taureau d’or Recipient Bernard Campan Ticket Validity One screening of choice

Participants hoping to secure free entry to the screenings must answer the promotional question provided by the organizers before the closing of the contest window on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.