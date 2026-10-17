Second Adolescent Placed Under Judicial Investigation in Aubagne School Shooting

The legal fallout from the October 12 shooting at Lakanal College in Aubagne widened on Friday, October 16, as a second adolescent was formally placed under judicial investigation and subjected to judicial supervision, CNews reported.

This latest development follows the rapid expansion of a nationwide counterterrorism probe into the shadowy digital subcultures influencing French youth. While the 14-year-old primary suspect remains in provisional detention facing charges of attempted assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise, investigators have turned their attention upstream to the digital networks that may have helped prime the attack.

Digital Echo Chambers and the True Crime Community

The investigation shifted north on Wednesday, October 14, when a 13-year-old minor was taken into police custody in Armentières, in the Nord department. According to franceinfo, this second adolescent maintained contact with the Aubagne shooter through TikTok and via the True Crime Community (TCC), a decentralized digital ecosystem that glorifies mass casualty events and promotes violence as an outlet for personal grievances. This écosystème de communauté numérique , very active in the United States and Canada, glorifies mass shooting perpetrators while inciting au recours à la violence extrême . During his hearings, the minor admitted to having been influencé by the TCC, while contesting that he acted on behalf of this community.

Photo: Lemonde

Le Figaro reported that the 13-year-old suspect appeared before a judge on Friday and was placed under judicial supervision with the mandatory condition of entering a closed educational center, facing preliminary charges of complicity. Law enforcement digital sweeps uncovered content from the younger suspect featuring gestures of adherence to perpetrators of historical school shootings in the United States. Laurent Nuñez indicated on Friday that quelques dizaines of young people linked to the TCC are monitored by security services.

The expansion marks a stark pivot for French judicial authorities. As Le Monde noted, while France recorded four separate school attacks by students throughout the turbulent year of 2025, those incidents were routinely handled as isolated behavioral crises rather than ideologically driven acts. The Aubagne shooting stands as the first time French counterterrorism prosecutors have officially linked a domestic school attack to the TCC framework.

Security Realities on the Ground in Aubagne

Back in the Bouches-du-Rhône, the physical and psychological recovery of the school community proceeds under the watchful eye of law enforcement. Classes at Lakanal College remain suspended until after the upcoming Toussaint holidays, though counseling cells have stayed operational for students seeking support.

Photo: franceinfo

Parents returning to the perimeter on Thursday, October 15, observed increased police presence and mandatory bag checks at the entrances. While the heightened security has brought a measure of reassurance to families rattled by the violence, local discussions remain dominated by anxieties over whether the protective measures will persist long-term or fade once the immediate media cycle subsides.

Meanwhile, the primary suspect continues to contest any explicit homicidal intent, according to his defense counsel, Me Fabrice Giletta, even as investigators comb through the meticulous planning that preceded Monday’s assault. With three anti-terrorism investigative judges at the judicial tribunal of Paris now supervising the case, proceedings are expected to continue under strict legal secrecy as authorities parse the extent of the TCC’s reach among French youth.