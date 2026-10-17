Katie Zacharia served five days as press secretary

Katie Zacharia served as President Donald Trump’s press secretary for five days, marking a five-day tenure. Her brief stint ended amid intense scrutiny over her legal credentials and subsequent watchdog complaints filed with the State Bar of California.

Business Insider reported that Zacharia’s first briefing took place on Tuesday, and by Friday the White House confirmed her departure. The exit followed questions regarding her authorization to practice law, culminating in watchdog groups requesting a formal state bar investigation on Wednesday.

The Bottom Line

Katie Zacharia held the White House press secretary role for five days, operating between October 12 and October 16.

Two watchdog groups filed complaints with the State Bar of California on Wednesday to investigate whether she violated state law by claiming to be a lawyer.

Only four press secretaries have lasted under two months.

The Brief Five-Day Tenure of Katie Zacharia

Zacharia made her White House press briefing debut on Tuesday. During the appearance, she faced direct questioning regarding which state bar exam she had passed. Her response on the record was simple: “When I moved to China.”

Two days later, in an interview with Jack Posobiec, Zacharia clarified that she had taken the bar exam but failed it, and never retook the test. She earned her law degree in 2011 and subsequently relocated to Beijing where her husband worked for an American private equity firm. Zacharia stated that she had preregistered for the exam before leaving the United States and chose not to withdraw from it despite the impending move and personal distractions.

By Wednesday, the controversy escalated outside the briefing room. Two watchdog groups filed complaints with the State Bar of California, asking it to investigate whether she violated California law by calling herself a lawyer. By Friday, the White House confirmed she was out of the role.

Historical Precedents of Abbreviated Press Secretary Tenures

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s press secretary, Stephen Early, served for 12 years from 1933 to March 1945.

Early returned briefly as acting press secretary under President Harry S. Truman in December 1950 following the death of Charles Ross. That interim assignment lasted for 14 days, running from December 5 to December 18, 1950.

Another notable short-term tenure belongs to Jerald TerHorst, who served President Gerald Ford for 31 days from August 9 to September 8, 1974. TerHorst resigned in protest of Ford’s pardon of former President Richard Nixon following the Watergate scandal. TerHorst said he could not defend Ford’s decision in good conscience, despite his long-standing friendship with the president.

Jonathan Daniels held the position for 48 days, bridging the end of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency and the beginning of Harry S. Truman’s administration. Appointed on March 29, 1945, shortly before Roosevelt’s death, Daniels stayed on temporarily through May 15, 1945, to assist with the executive branch transition before Truman selected Charles Ross as his replacement.

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