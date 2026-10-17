Vincent Jovon Sandifer Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Anchorage

An Anchorage jury found 22-year-old Vincent Jovon Sandifer guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder on Friday following a three-week trial in Anchorage Superior Court, alaskasnewssource.com reported. The conviction resolves the 2022 Spenard shooting death of 23-year-old Brad Robert, a case that previously involved a wrongful arrest.

The Verdict and Trial Details

Judge Jack McKenna presided over the proceedings in Anchorage Superior Court where the jury delivered its verdict on two criminal counts against Sandifer. Prosecutors established during the three-week trial that Robert was shot outside his home in Spenard after intervening in a late-night argument. The dispute had spilled over from a nearby apartment located on Indiana Street.

Evidence presented in court showed that Sandifer fired seven rounds from an AR-style rifle. One of those rounds struck Robert in the head, causing fatal injuries on November 11, 2022.

The Wrongful Arrest and Perjury Charges

Anchorage police initially charged another man, Anthony Tinker III, in late 2022 for the fatal shooting.

Those initial charges were dismissed in July 2024. Prosecutors discovered that two witnesses, Jessica Elaine Lowe and her daughter, Kathleen Juliette Lowe, lied under oath to a grand jury by claiming Tinker was the shooter. Both women subsequently faced felony perjury indictments, and authorities indicted Sandifer in July 2024.

Case Milestone Date Key Development The Shooting November 11, 2022 Brad Robert killed outside his Spenard home. Initial Arrest Late 2022 Anthony Tinker III initially charged based on grand jury testimony. Dismissal and Indictment July 2024 Tinker’s charges dismissed after witness perjury exposed; Sandifer indicted. Trial Conclusion October 2026 Anchorage jury convicts Sandifer on first and second-degree murder counts.

Upcoming Sentencing and Legal Representation

Assistant District Attorney Paul Miovas prosecuted the case for the state of Alaska. Defense attorneys Emily Cooper and Craig Howard represented Sandifer during the trial.

Sandifer is scheduled to appear before Judge McKenna for sentencing on March 5. Under Alaska law, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentencing range of 20 to 99 years in prison. Both the state prosecution and the defense team declined to comment following the verdict on Friday.

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