Toyota Recalls Over 30,000 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrids

A 51-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after Border Patrol agents discovered 10 undocumented immigrants hidden inside his tractor-trailer near Sarita. Robert Martinez Jr. told agents he was hauling onions, but a scan of the truck revealed the 10 people concealed inside, including two trapped in a storage compartment. Martinez remains in federal custody following the sentencing.

Smuggling Discovery Near Sarita

Border Patrol agents made the discovery during an inspection near Sarita. Following the scan of the tractor-trailer, authorities found the individuals hidden inside the vehicle. Martinez is now heading to federal prison to serve his 21-month sentence.

Additional Local and National Developments

In other news from the region, Nueces County Justice of the Peace Henry Santana is retiring after 32 years of service for Precinct 1, Place 2. His retirement coincides with Nueces County commissioners moving forward with plans to eliminate his court in 2026 as part of an effort to streamline county operations.

On the national front, Toyota is recalling more than 30,000 model-year 2026 RAV4 plug-in hybrids because of a software issue that could cause vehicles to unexpectedly lose power while driving. Toyota stated the issue will be repaired at no cost to vehicle owners, and affected drivers are expected to receive notification letters by early December.

Additionally, the Transportation Security Administration is scaling back its Gateside program, limiting it to 13 airports nationwide, including Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Meanwhile, the White House has launched a new artificial intelligence safety task force called the Super Intelligence Force, which held its first meeting Thursday to discuss emerging AI safety concerns and develop early warning systems for federal agencies.