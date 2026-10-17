UCHealth Expands Behavioral Health Services to Estes Valley Medical Center

Anna Sihon, a licensed clinical social worker with over 25 years of experience, has joined UCHealth Estes Valley Medical Center’s primary care clinic at 555 Prospect Ave as part of an expanded integrated behavioral health program designed to remove barriers to care and reduce mental health stigma in rural mountain communities.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Integrated Behavioral Health: A care model where mental health professionals work directly within primary care clinics so patients can access therapy through their trusted family medicine doctor or pediatrician.

A care model where mental health professionals work directly within primary care clinics so patients can access therapy through their trusted family medicine doctor or pediatrician. Scope of Practice: Licensed clinical social workers provide talk therapy, teach coping mechanisms, manage referrals for psychiatric care, and assist with concerns ranging from severe mental health conditions to general life stressors.

Licensed clinical social workers provide talk therapy, teach coping mechanisms, manage referrals for psychiatric care, and assist with concerns ranging from severe mental health conditions to general life stressors. Barrier Reduction: Bringing therapists into standard medical clinics helps bypass the logistical hurdles of finding specialized mental health resources in mountain and rural regions.

Expanding Mental Health Access at Estes Valley Medical Center

Estes Valley residents navigating stress, relationship challenges, or major life transitions now have direct access to emotional and behavioral support through a recently expanded program at UCHealth Estes Valley Medical Center, uchealth.org reported. Anna Sihon, a licensed clinical social worker with more than 25 years of experience, is providing care at the facility located at 555 Prospect Ave. Sihon helps patients of all ages build resilience, navigate life changes, and improve overall well-being. Her practice covers a broad spectrum of concerns, including anxiety, sleep disturbances, relationship struggles, and executive functioning challenges.

The service is available to patients receiving pediatric, family medicine, or internal medicine care at the medical center. Elicia Bunch, UCHealth’s vice president of behavioral health, noted that the core mission of the integrated model is to dismantle logistical hurdles and societal prejudice. Our overall mission from a behavioral health access perspective has been to remove barriers to care, Bunch stated. That means not only making behavioral health services more available, but also breaking down the stigma often attached to mental health symptoms and ensuring that they are treated as an essential part of medical care.

Bridging Rural Healthcare Gaps Through Team-Based Medicine

Finding specialized mental health resources in geographically isolated areas remains a persistent challenge for mountain communities. Sihon emphasized the practical advantages of embedding mental health professionals inside standard medical practices. Finding the resources you need in mountain towns and rural communities can be hard on your own, Sihon said. We have a big team, so if I am not the right fit, I can find the right fit for the patient. She also noted that the initiative frames psychological care as a universal human need rather than an isolated specialty. I really love how this program makes behavioral health an everybody thing, she added.

Dr. Megan Ross, a pediatrician at the Estes Valley Medical Center primary care clinic, underscored the clinical necessity of treating psychological well-being with the same urgency as physical pathology. Mental health is so important. Just as you would seek care for sinusitis or an asthma exacerbation, seeking care for mental health concerns should be just as easy and accessible, Ross said, as reported by eptrail.com. Ross pointed out that the partnership with UCHealth brings vital continuing education and operational resources to the critical access hospital that would otherwise be difficult to maintain independently. The collaborative framework allows behavioral health clinicians to check in on struggling patients multiple times throughout the week, offering critical stabilization during moments when patients might otherwise disengage from care.

Program Element Previous Availability Expanded Access Status Primary Care Clinic Integration UCHealth Primary Care (131 Stanley Ave) Added at Estes Valley Medical Center (555 Prospect Ave) Clinical Staffing General primary care teams Dedicated Licensed Clinical Social Worker (Anna Sihon) Patient Demographics Select regional clinics Pediatric, family medicine, and internal medicine patients of all ages

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients experiencing acute suicidal ideation, severe psychotic symptoms, acute substance withdrawal, or immediate self-harm risks must bypass routine clinic scheduling and utilize emergency psychiatric services or crisis assessment pathways. UCHealth maintains dedicated resources for these emergencies, including suicide risk screening, crisis assessments, inpatient behavioral health care, and residential addiction treatment programs.

Outpatient Behavioral Health Services

Individuals should consult their primary care physician immediately if emotional or behavioral symptoms result in profound functional impairment, such as an inability to maintain employment, severe disruptions in sleep architecture, or physical manifestations of distress that mimic organic medical disease. Early consultation ensures appropriate triage, whether that involves talk therapy, psychiatric medication management, or referral to intensive outpatient virtual support.

Future Trajectory of Integrated Care in Colorado

The expansion at Estes Valley Medical Center reflects an ongoing operational shift across UCHealth’s regional footprint, which has systematically integrated mental health professionals into ambulatory care settings since the turn of the decade. Beyond direct talk therapy and coping skill development, patients connected through the clinic can access virtual support groups, outpatient psychiatric care, and intensive outpatient virtual therapy. By embedding mental health specialists directly where patients receive routine care, health systems continue to target the historical fragmentation separating physical and psychological medicine.

Photo: eptrail.com

References

UCHealth Official Newsroom and Behavioral Health Service Documentation.

Estes Park Trail (eptrail.com) reporting on Estes Valley Medical Center program expansion.

American Psychological Association guidelines on integrated primary care and behavioral health models.