Wendt’s on the Lake Restaurant to Close After Failed Buyout Talks

Wendt’s on the Lake, a staple in Van Dyne, Wisconsin, will cease operations on November 21, 2026. Shawn Wendt cited failed acquisition negotiations with property owners Ann and Todd Cross and significant deferred maintenance as the primary drivers for the closure, though the adjacent marina will remain operational.

Operational Discontinuance and Asset Viability

Liquidation Timeline: The restaurant will shutter on November 21, 2026.

The restaurant will shutter on November 21, 2026. Strategic Conflict: Failed buyout negotiations between Shawn Wendt and the property owners, Ann and Todd Cross, have occurred.

Failed buyout negotiations between Shawn Wendt and the property owners, Ann and Todd Cross, have occurred. Infrastructure Deficit: Management reports that the facility requires substantial repair for deferred maintenance.

The Breakdown of Family-Held Asset Negotiations

The dissolution of the business follows a protracted and unsuccessful attempt by Shawn Wendt to purchase the real estate from his sister, Ann Cross, and her husband, Todd Cross. According to a news release, these negotiations stalled despite multiple attempts to formalize a transfer of ownership.

Documentation provided by Wendt indicates that a purchase agreement was initially drafted and signed by his side in April 2025. However, the transaction failed to materialize when the owners declined to sign by the proposed January 1, 2026, deadline. By mid-January 2026, the deal was declared off the table, forcing the restaurant to operate under an “overpriced lease” for the remainder of the year. Further attempts to secure the property in August 2026 were met with elevated price demands.

Commercial Impact on Regional Stakeholders

The closure of the restaurant represents a loss for local community organizations that have utilized the site. The establishment is a destination during the sturgeon spearing season in February on Lake Winnebago, serving as a gathering point for participants and local clubs.

Operational Status Entity Outcome Wendt’s on the Lake (Restaurant) Closing Effective November 21, 2026 Wendt’s Marina Remaining Open Ongoing operations

Wendt identified a broad list of organizations affected by the cessation of business, including the West Shore Fishing Club, Sturgeon For Tomorrow, the Water & Wings Youth Foundation, Lake Watchers, the Van Dyne Lions Club, and the Van Dyne Fire Department. While the restaurant facility is slated for closure, the marina will continue to provide services.

Market Context and Capital Maintenance

The decision to close follows deferred maintenance and repair that needs to be updated to the property. As of the announcement, no further plans for the property have been disclosed by the current owners.

Photo: Y100 WNCY

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.