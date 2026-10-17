August Miller Argues for a Tough and Clever Saturday SAT Puzzle

In a crossword review for The New York Times, critic August Miller examines a tough Saturday puzzle featuring a brutal misdirect involving fish paste and a series of debut entries.

Decoding the Saturday Grid Mechanics

August Miller notes that the latest Saturday puzzle features eleven debut entries, including tricky oddballs and sublime wordplay.

A major stumbling block for solvers involved 8D, where the clue for a seafood-based ingredient in Eastern cuisines pointed initially to fish sauce before resolving to the debut entry fish paste.

The grid also mirrors culinary and cultural touchstones, pairing the 2015 Netflix docuseries Chef’s Table at 5A with the traditional Passover ceremonial platter, Seder Plate, at 55A.

The Anatomy of a Brutal Misdirection

The core friction point in Miller’s latest solving experience arrived at 8D, where a specific clue for a seafood-based ingredient in Eastern cuisines immediately suggested “fish sauce.” As The New York Times puzzle outlined, that intuitive answer completely clashed with three intersecting short fill entries. Solvers forced to backtrack discovered the correct solution was actually fish paste, a Times puzzle debut that carries historical literary echoes. In Agatha Christie’s novel Sad Cypress, fish paste was suspected as a medium for murder before Hercule Poirot uncovered a morphine-spiked cup of tea.

Clue Identifier Original Clue Text Resolved Entry 5A Award-winning culinary documentary series CHEF’S TABLE 55A Traditional Passover dish SEDER PLATE 8D Seafood-based ingredient in Eastern cuisines FISH PASTE 31D Poison classification HAIR METAL

Navigating Tricky Wordplay and Puns

Beyond culinary misdirection, the Saturday puzzle relied heavily on lateral thinking and pop culture cross-references. At 31D, the clue “Poison classification” offered a clever nod to 1980s glam metal rather than any toxicological hazard, resolving neatly to hair metal. Meanwhile, poetry trivia surfaced at 34A with an Elizabeth Bishop reference that requires solvers to recognize that the repeated blanks in the line about losing stand squarely for the word “art.”