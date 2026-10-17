Colleen Hoover’s Verity Crosses $115 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Verity, directed by Michael Showalter and adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel, has been officially removed from 500 theaters in its third week of release, following a debut in over 3,500 locations on October 2, 2026, as reported by Collider.

The Bottom Line

The film currently sits at a 31% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes following mediocre reviews from critics.

Despite the theater reductions, the $40 million psychological thriller has accumulated a global box office haul of approximately $115 million.

Box Office Trajectory and Theater Reductions

Major movies typically retain their theaters for a two-week window before exhibitors begin scaling back screens. For Verity, the drop came in its third week. Collider noted that the film lost 500 theaters after debuting in more than 3,500 locations two weeks prior. While steep, this adjustment remains modest compared to Warner Bros.’ historic disaster with Digger, which was pulled from more than 2,700 theaters in its third week to mark the third-largest theater drop of all time.

The 117-minute feature, written by Nick Antosca and Colleen Hoover, stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. Critics have delivered mediocre reviews, landing the film at a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes. With home video distribution slated for later this month, Amazon MGM is rolling the film back while the title still commands theatrical footprint.

Comparative Analysis Against Recent Adaptations

Collider reported that Verity has generated roughly $115 million globally against a reported production budget of $40 million. That performance places it behind previous Colleen Hoover cinematic adaptations. The 2024 sensation It Ends with Us—starring Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, and Justin Baldoni—leveraged intense public discourse to gross more than $350 million worldwide. Subsequent adaptations, including Regretting You and Reminders of Him, each pulled in around $90 million globally.

Film Title Release Year Estimated Budget Global Box Office The Housemaid 2025 $35 million $400 million The Girl on the Train N/A $50 million $175 million Where the Crawdads Sing N/A N/A $144 million Verity 2026 $40 million $115 million

When placed alongside other recent thrillers, Verity is aiming for the $144 million haul of Where the Crawdads Sing, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones. However, it trails the success of the Sydney Sweeney-led The Housemaid, which grossed $400 million worldwide in 2025 on a $35 million budget, as well as The Girl on the Train, starring Emily Blunt, which generated around $175 million globally a decade ago.

Box Office Portfolio

The roll-back of Verity arrives amid a busy theatrical calendar. This weekend, the thriller will overtake the lifetime global haul of the sci-fi film The End of Oak Street, which made $122 million in its lifetime run. Furthermore, the combined total of The Odyssey and The Devil Wears Prada 2 grossed more than $2.5 billion worldwide this year.

As Verity continues its descent in select cinemas ahead of its imminent home video debut, the shifting theater counts underline how modern studios manage mid-budget genre releases caught between mediocre critical reception and shifts toward digital platforms.