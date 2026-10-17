Home » Technology » How Men and Women View and Use Artificial Intelligence: Pew Research Study

The gender gap in overall artificial intelligence chatbot adoption has effectively closed, with 50% of U.S. men and 47% of U.S. women now reporting that they use conversational AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Copilot, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 5,119 U.S. adults conducted between February 17 and 23, 2026.

How Chatbot Adoption Shifted Between 2024 and 2026

Two years prior, data from the Pew Research Center showed a pronounced 11-percentage-point split, where 39% of men reported chatbot use compared to just 28% of women. That margin has vanished in the latest telemetry.

Women experienced a steeper adoption trajectory over the 24-month span, driving parity in overall usage metrics. Yet, frequency and daily utilization rates tell a different story.

Men report logging into these models more regularly. 28% of men engage with chatbots for fun or entertainment, compared to 22% of women.

Platform Preferences and Practical Workflows

Underneath the headline parity lies a fractured ecosystem of platform loyalty and task allocation. ChatGPT remains the uncontested market leader, pulling identical 44% adoption shares from both men and women.

Beyond OpenAI’s flagship LLM, however, usage diverges across specific enterprise and developer tooling.

Men register higher adoption across almost every alternative ecosystem tracked in the survey:

Gemini: 29% of men vs. 20% of women (a 9-point gap).

29% of men vs. 20% of women (a 9-point gap). Copilot: 22% of men vs. 13% of women (a 9-point gap).

22% of men vs. 13% of women (a 9-point gap). Grok: 11% of men vs. 4% of women (a 7-point gap).

11% of men vs. 4% of women (a 7-point gap). Claude: 9% of men vs. 4% of women (a 5-point gap).

When looking at professional workflows among employed adults, 40% of working men utilize chatbots for workplace tasks, outstripping the 35% of working women who do the same. Men also lean on the tech more frequently for open-ended search queries (45% vs. 39%) and general entertainment (28% vs. 22%).

Conversely, the data reveals specific domains where women match or exceed male engagement. While companionship tracking sits at an identical 4% for both demographics, women are slightly more likely to consult AI models for emotional support or advice, at 11% compared to 8% for men.

Productivity Metrics Versus Societal Skepticism

The divergence extends into how each demographic evaluates the efficacy and future trajectory of machine learning systems. Productivity claims highlight a stark perceptual split.

While 35% of men state that chatbots noticeably boost their daily output, only 25% of women report the same utility. Similar gaps appear in how informed users feel, with 30% of men reporting that AI enhances their knowledge base, compared to 26% of women.

This technical skepticism feeds directly into broader forecasts regarding automated infrastructure. Women view the multi-decade trajectory of artificial intelligence through a much more guarded lens.

According to the Pew Research Center findings, women are roughly twice as likely to anticipate negative personal consequences from AI over the next 20 years (33%) than positive ones (17%). Men remain evenly split on personal impact.

Societal outlooks mirror this friction. A full 43% of women predict an adverse societal impact from rapid algorithmic scaling, eclipsing the 36% of men who share that concern.

When asked about the blistering velocity of model deployment, 68% of women state that AI is advancing too quickly, compared to 58% of men. Only a fractional percentage across all demographics believe the current R&D cycle is moving too slowly.