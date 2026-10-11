Toyota introduces Land Cruiser 300 GR-S HEV with hybrid powertrain

Toyota has introduced its first hybrid-assisted Land Cruiser 300, the GR-S HEV, delivering 305kW and 650Nm from its 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine. While the hybrid powertrain cuts fuel consumption to 10.0 liters per 100km, precision testing at the Gerotek Test Facility reveals that a 130kg weight penalty makes the electrified variant fractionally slower in straight-line sprints than its non-hybrid counterpart.

The Bottom Line

The Performance Trade-Off: The LC 300 GR-S HEV covers 0-100km/h in 6.85 seconds, sitting just behind the standard GR-S model’s 6.80-second benchmark due to its heavier mass.

The LC 300 GR-S HEV covers 0-100km/h in 6.85 seconds, sitting just behind the standard GR-S model’s 6.80-second benchmark due to its heavier mass. Fuel Economics: Real-world testing demonstrates a drop in consumption from 16.2 liters to 12.8 liters per 100km, stretching the driving range past 780km despite a smaller fuel tank.

Real-world testing demonstrates a drop in consumption from 16.2 liters to 12.8 liters per 100km, stretching the driving range past 780km despite a smaller fuel tank. Market Pricing: The hybrid variant carries an upfront premium, retailing at R2 343 800 compared to the standard petrol model’s R2 247 500 price tag.

Engine Architecture and Weight Dynamics at Gerotek

When Toyota rolled the new Land Cruiser 300 GR-S HEV onto the tarmac at the Gerotek Test Facility, performance instruments recorded a 0-100km/h sprint of 6.85 seconds. Strapping a Racelogic VBOX to the full-size SUV further registered a quarter-mile time of 154.40 km/h and a 60-140km/h passing maneuver in 8.88 seconds. By comparison, the non-hybrid LC 300 GR-S completed the 0-100km/h run slightly quicker in 6.80 seconds, reaching the quarter-mile mark at 154.48 km/h.

The fractional performance gap stems directly from mass distribution. The HEV system adds 130 kilograms to the vehicle’s total weight, bringing a permanent four-wheel-drive platform equipped with chunky all-terrain tires to 2,670 kilograms. Toyota marketed the new variant as its most powerful Land Cruiser 300 yet, rather than its fastest. In everyday urban driving and highway traffic, that microscopic five-hundredth of a second difference remains entirely imperceptible to motorists.

Fuel Consumption and Real-World Range Returns

While sprint times remain virtually identical, the financial and operational benefits materialize at the filling station. Toyota claims the hybrid setup lowers fuel consumption from 12.1 liters down to 10.0 liters per 100km. Extended weekly commuting trials substantiate that efficiency gain, with real-world consumption registering 12.8 liters per 100km compared to the standard petrol model’s 16.2 liters.

That reduction translates directly into operating range. The hybrid configuration achieved 781km of travel using a 100-liter fuel tank during test rotations, outperforming the standard variant’s 679km range sourced from an 110-liter tank. Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at TSAM, notes that the introduction of the HEV proves customers no longer have to compromise between legendary capability and modern electrified performance.

Specification LC 300 3.5T Petrol GR-S LC 300 3.5T Petrol GR-S HEV Power & Torque 305kW / 650Nm 305kW / 650Nm (Hybrid) 0-100 km/h Sprint 6.80 seconds 6.85 seconds Quarter-Mile Time 154.48 km/h 154.40 km/h Test Fuel Consumption 16.2 L / 100km 12.8 L / 100km Tested Driving Range 679 km (110L tank) 781 km (100L tank) Retail Pricing R2 247 500 R2 343 800

Warranty Framework and Multi-Pathway Market Strategy

The vehicle arrives amid a broader industry pivot, as numerous manufacturers recalibrate over-promised timelines for pure battery-electric vehicle adoption. Toyota maintains a multi-pathway strategy that spans diesel, petrol, mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric models. This diversified approach keeps the brand positioned as a dominant volume leader globally and locally.

Hot Take: Why the Hybrid Toyota Land Cruiser Makes Sense!

Purchasers looking at the new flagship face an initial price delta. The standard Land Cruiser 300 3.5T Petrol GR-S lists at R2 247 500, while the GR-S HEV commands R2 343 800—representing an upfront cost increase of R96 400. Both models are packaged with a three-year or 100 000km warranty alongside a nine-services or 90 000km service plan. Crucially for long-term ownership economics, the high-voltage hybrid battery system is covered by a separate eight-year or 160 000km warranty.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.