Basilan security forces deny need for troop reinforcement

Security forces in Basilan maintain a tight grip on the province following back-to-back ambushes targeting military personnel, prompting officials to confirm that no reinforcement of police or military troops is necessary. Army Major Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara, acting commander of the military’s Western Mindanao Command based in Zamboanga City, and senior officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region announced on Sunday, October 11, 2026, that existing units provide sufficient operational coverage to secure the area against any recurrence of the recent atrocities, philstar.com reported.

The Escalation of Violence in Lamitan City and Tipo-Tipo

The security assessment follows two violent encounters within days of each other. On Thursday night, October 8, 2026, gunmen attacked military vehicles in Barangay Sabong, Lamitan City, firing assault rifles and 40-millimeter grenade projectiles. The convoy was transporting troops from the Army’s 45th Infantry Battalion back to their base after picking up personnel at a local port, according to Inquirer reports. Cpl. Elmer Lagmay sustained fatal injuries and succumbed at dawn on Friday, October 9, at Camp Navarro General Hospital in Zamboanga City after suffering severe head wounds.

The Thursday assault injured six other soldiers along with a 10-year-old boy and his father, who were passing by in another vehicle. That incident closely followed an October 5 ambush in nearby Barangay Badja, Tipo-Tipo town, which targeted a convoy from the same battalion and wounded 13 military servicemen, including a member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, as detailed by philstar.com.

Photo: Sunstar

Targeting a Local Threat Actor Driven by Retaliation

Military leadership has identified Saddam Siddick, described as a criminal gang leader and local threat actor, as the mastermind behind both attacks. According to Army Brig. Gen. Frederick Sales, commander of the 1101st Infantry Brigade, Siddick holds a deep grudge against the Armed Forces following a September 29 law enforcement operation in Barangay Baimbing, Lamitan City, where his wife, Nermalyn Musa, was killed in an armed encounter, as reported by Sunstar and GMA Network.

Police records show Musa faced standing arrest warrants for three counts of murder with no bail recommended, issued by an Isabela City court on August 20, 2026. Beyond running a criminal network involved in large-scale trafficking of shabu and marijuana, Siddick is accused by local executives of forcibly collecting “protection money” from Muslim and Christian traders and owners of passenger vehicles across Basilan.

Coordinated Local Response and Community Support

Despite the high-profile nature of the attacks, military commanders emphasize that Basilan remains generally peaceful and free from the Abu Sayyaf Group. Cagara noted that Siddick’s group relies on mobility, terrain familiarity, and hit-and-run tactics rather than a broad security threat. Basilan Gov. Mujiv Hataman, leading the multi-sector Basilan Provincial Peace and Order Council, is working alongside municipal mayors across the province’s 11 towns and two cities—Lamitan and Isabela—to assist intelligence investigators and locate the suspects.

Photo: The Manila Times

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay condemned the ambush as a cowardly attempt to disrupt the municipality’s progress, ordering heightened security and monitoring along primary city arteries and border checkpoints. Meanwhile, military operations have expanded toward the boundaries of Ungkaya Pukan town, with security forces maintaining close watch over transit routes tied to the suspects’ relatives.

Authorities also credited the Moro Islamic Liberation Front for providing actionable intelligence and committing not to interfere with military maneuvers, ensuring that their combatants—which are in the process of being decommissioned in keeping with a 2014 peace deal—keep the lawless faction out of their communities. With local leadership, community councils, and security elements fully synchronized, officials maintain that current troop levels are entirely adequate to restore stability.