Gloucester and Bordeaux play out dramatic Champions Cup draw

Gloucester secured a dramatic 36-36 draw against Champions Cup holders Bordeaux at Kingsholm Stadium, powered by a brace from Will Trenholm and a stellar first-half display. George Skivington’s side squandered a 24-17 half-time advantage as visiting Bordeaux fought back, with Louis Bielle-Biarrey crossing twice to salvage a share of the spoils in a pulsating European tie.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Will Trenholm’s Rising Stock: The forward’s dynamic brace at Kingsholm highlights his impact in European fixtures.

Fast Starts and Lead Changes at Kingsholm

Bordeaux wasted no time making their intentions clear on foreign soil. Martin Page-Relo opened the scoring in the fourth minute, establishing an early foothold for the tournament holders. But Gloucester answered instantly through Arthur Clark, setting the tone for a high-tempo, high-scoring affair.

As skysports.com reported, efforts from Max Llewellyn and George Barton either side of a Sipili Falatea try allowed the hosts to carve out a slender seven-point advantage at the interval. Barton’s three successful first-half conversions proved crucial in building that 24-17 cushion.

Second-Half Resurgence and Shared Spoils

The champions recalibrated during the break. Pablo Uberti leveled the contest six minutes into the second period, shifting the momentum back toward the visitors. Trenholm then erupted, crashing over twice in quick succession to send the Kingsholm crowd into a frenzy and put Gloucester firmly back in the driving seat.

FULL TIMEIt ends all square against the reigning champs at 'Holm.🍒 36 – 36 🍇 | #GLOvUBB pic.twitter.com/IrQMzjsySi — https://x.com/gloucesterrugby/status/2111197108367769800

According to bbc.co.uk, Bielle-Biarrey restored parity in the 62nd minute to cap off his own impressive double. Despite sustained territory and intense pressure from both sides in the closing stages, neither pack could find the decisive score, leaving both clubs to settle for a breathless 36-36 deadlock.

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