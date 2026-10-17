Xiaomi drops Redmi Buds 8 Active price to 16.99 euros

Xiaomi has dropped the price of its Redmi Buds 8 Active wireless earphones to 16.99 euros down from 21.99 euros at Amazon, according to ouest-france.fr. The budget audio peripherals feature 14.2 mm dynamic drivers and a semi-in-ear architecture designed for extended wear, delivering up to 37 hours of total playback time with their charging case.

Hardware Architecture and Audio Customization

At the core of the Redmi Buds 8 Active are large 14.2 mm transductors engineered to push substantial low-end frequencies. The semi-in-ear design deliberately avoids a deep ear-canal seal, prioritizing comfort during prolonged listening sessions of podcasts, voice calls, or streaming media. To counter the typical frequency response limitations of open-architecture earbuds, Xiaomi integrates five distinct equalization presets. Users can cycle through these software-driven audio profiles to tailor the sound signature dynamically depending on spoken-word content or bass-heavy tracks.

The hardware is backed by an IP54 dust and splash resistance certification. This rating guarantees basic ingress protection against sweat during workouts and accidental exposure to rain during commutes.

Market Positioning and Sales Velocity

The 16.99-euro price point places the Redmi Buds 8 Active in the budget category, offering an affordable option for users. Ouest-france.fr noted that the wireless earphones surpassed 2,000 purchases on Amazon during the preceding month alone.

【Amazonタイムセール】Xiaomi REDMI Buds 8 Active・8 Liteのブルーが2,180円から、最大23%オフ https://t.co/18XG9SKzpk — https://x.com/appbank/status/2107377156934271254

The included charging case stretches the standalone battery endurance to a cumulative 37 hours. For standard daily users, this capacity translates to multiple days of operation without needing a wall charger or USB-C tether.

Purchase Terms and Fulfillment Options

Amazon supports the 16.99-euro promotion with standard 30-day free returns, allowing buyers to test the ergonomics and acoustic output at home. Prime members receive free express shipping on the hardware. Customers without an active subscription can utilize a 30-day trial period that includes access to Prime Video, express logistics, and the platform’s try-before-you-buy apparel services.