US TV Personality Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Eyelid Surgery During Stage 4 Cancer Treatment

American television personality Teddi Mellencamp, known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, disclosed that she underwent upper eyelid surgery while actively receiving treatment for stage 4 melanoma, as kormedi.com reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Upper eyelid surgery: A surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the upper eyelids, primarily performed here under local anesthesia to clear the patient’s visual field.

A surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the upper eyelids, primarily performed here under local anesthesia to clear the patient’s visual field. Stage 4 Melanoma: An advanced form of skin cancer where malignant cells have spread to other organs, requiring continuous systemic therapy such as immunotherapy.

An advanced form of skin cancer where malignant cells have spread to other organs, requiring continuous systemic therapy such as immunotherapy. Multidisciplinary Clearance: Elective cosmetic procedures during active oncology treatment require permission from the patient’s treating medical oncologists.

Oncology Clearance and Local Anesthesia for Eyelid Surgery

Mellencamp addressed public concern surrounding her decision on social media, emphasizing that she secured permission from her treating oncology team before scheduling the procedure. Plastic surgeon Samella Thunder performed the operation under local anesthesia, noting that Mellencamp had waited until receiving medical clearance before proceeding with the procedure.

The timing of the surgery intersected tightly with her systemic therapy schedule. Mellencamp outlined a weekly calendar involving an immunotherapy infusion on Wednesday followed by suture removal on Thursday.

Advanced Melanoma History and Ongoing Immunotherapy Protocols

Mellencamp was initially diagnosed with stage 2 malignant melanoma in 2022. Melanoma originates in melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells of the skin, driven primarily by ultraviolet exposure and genetic factors. By 2025, the disease progressed to stage 4 following metastasis to the lungs and brain. Medical interventions to date include seventeen separate surgical procedures, notably the resection of four intracranial metastases.

Systemic management currently relies on regular immunotherapy infusions. These pharmaceutical agents help immune cells attack cancer by preventing cancer cells from avoiding the immune system.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Especially if an existing mole changes in size or color, or if a lesion grows suddenly and is accompanied by bleeding or itching, it is recommended to visit a dermatologist.

While metastatic melanoma historically carried a five-year relative survival rate under 20 percent, the clinical implementation of modern immunotherapy has elevated that threshold above 50 percent. Mellencamp continues her scheduled treatment protocols while monitoring for disease recurrence.