Choosing a Sanity CMS development agency has grown significantly more complex as the platform accelerates its monthly rollouts of agentic features, editorial workflows, and native migration tooling. A simple partner badge no longer guarantees a team can successfully navigate advanced headless architectures. Selecting the right partner requires weighing how central Sanity is to an agency’s portfolio, verifying past migration track records, and evaluating technical capabilities against real-world publishing demands.

Evaluating the Top Sanity Development Agencies for Replatforming and Scale

The market for specialized Sanity development features ten distinct agencies. Pagepro Next.js & Sanity Development Agency claims the top spot by focusing heavily on complex migrations rather than treating them as an afterthought. The team previously replatformed GP Notebook—a 100,000+ subpage medical reference platform used by UK GPs—from a legacy custom CMS to Next.js and Sanity in 2022. Organic traffic for the platform subsequently doubled within 2 years of the relaunch, establishing a clear benchmark for organizations migrating away from WordPress or a custom CMS without risking search engine optimization performance.

Meanwhile, Roboto Studio, San Francisco, operates as a preferred Sanity partner, claiming distinction as the only agency to have written official Sanity Learn courses. Their engineering scope involves constructing custom Sanity Studios, moving sites off WordPress and Strapi, and bridging commerce data via Sanity Connect for clients like Tabby and Global Cycling Network.

In London, an agency handles high-traffic builds such as the structural rebuild of the brightonSEO website on Sanity and Next.js. Distributed consultancies like Weframe Tech integrate Sanity into broader composable commerce architectures for growth-stage clients such as CertifyOS and MediRx, while The Frontend Company, Claymont, Delaware, concentrates heavily on merging B2B SaaS product interfaces and marketing websites into unified content systems.

Enterprise and regional demands are met by firms like Codal, which manages its own digital presence on Sanity, and Karve, Dubai, which engineered NIO’s bilingual Middle East web architecture featuring custom car configurators and test-drive booking modules alongside Shopify Hydrogen deployments for Siella Beauty. Finally, Vaimo maintains a substantial European footprint with more than 10 certified in-house Sanity developers, positioning the CMS for multi-brand retail portfolios requiring complex content federation.

Agency Primary Location Core Sanity Evidence Ideal Client Profile Pagepro Next.js & Sanity Development Agency Not stated Next.js and Sanity migrations Teams leaving WordPress or a custom CMS Roboto Studio San Francisco Custom Studios, Sanity Learn courses (own claim) Heavily customised editing environments Lemon Hive London brightonSEO rebuild Unified content and commerce across regions Codal Chicago, Lincoln, Ahmedabad, Toronto Announced partnership, runs own site on Sanity Mid-size and enterprise projects Karve Dubai NIO Middle East site on Next.js and Sanity Gulf market and regional launches Weframe Tech Not stated Sanity case studies among several CMSs Growth-stage companies The Frontend Company Claymont, Delaware Sanity development service, SaaS focus B2B SaaS marketing sites and apps Vaimo Not stated 10+ Sanity-certified developers (own claim) Retail groups running several brands

How Native Agentic Tooling Raises the Technical Bar

The operational landscape shifted fundamentally when Sanity introduced native AI-driven workflows and migration capabilities. Code defines distinct publishing stages, while human editors and autonomous agents advance content through the pipeline using GROQ queries. Sanity shipped a migration skill allowing an AI agent to scaffold content moves from another CMS while people keep the decisions, the execution and the validation.

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This automated typing shift forces agencies to evolve their core competencies. The true value of a development partner no longer rests in manual schema entry, but in structural judgment: defining precise content types, establishing robust human sign-off gates, and protecting URL integrity when platforms shift. Organizations evaluating agencies must scrutinize how these technical updates factor into daily production loops.

Critical Questions for Engineering Procurement Teams

Procurement teams must interrogate potential partners beyond surface-level credentials before signing development contracts. Technical leadership should request specific documentation regarding past migrations.

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Migration History: Ask for verifiable examples including pre- and post-launch URL counts and the exact trajectory of search traffic following deployment. Experienced teams instinctively raise critical issues concerning URL redirects and editorial content freezes before clients do.

Ask for verifiable examples including pre- and post-launch URL counts and the exact trajectory of search traffic following deployment. Experienced teams instinctively raise critical issues concerning URL redirects and editorial content freezes before clients do. Schema Architecture: Determine who designs the underlying content model. Because schemas dictate what editors can accomplish for years, review legacy schemas and identify the specific engineers responsible for drafting them.

Determine who designs the underlying content model. Because schemas dictate what editors can accomplish for years, review legacy schemas and identify the specific engineers responsible for drafting them. Agent Integration: Given the deployment of Workflows and automated migration skills, demand a clear explanation of which pipeline steps are delegated to AI agents and which remain under strict human control.

Given the deployment of Workflows and automated migration skills, demand a clear explanation of which pipeline steps are delegated to AI agents and which remain under strict human control. Long-Term Support: Clarify who handles upgrades, schema adjustments, and editor troubleshooting once the initial project team rolls off the account.

When evaluating competing agencies with seemingly identical technical portfolios, organizations should ultimately prioritize the team whose most recent three builds align closest in content volume, editorial workflow complexity, and business risk.