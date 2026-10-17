Katie Zacharia stepped down as White House press secretary on Friday after serving just five days in the role, prompting Anthony Scaramucci to declare publicly that the universe did her a major favor.

The Bottom Line

Katie Zacharia departed her post as White House press secretary on Friday after a tenure lasting only five days.

Anthony Scaramucci, who previously held the record for the shortest tenure as White House spokesperson at 10 days during the first Trump administration, publicly stated via X that she should enjoy her family and realize the departure was a major favor.

President Donald Trump told reporters he spoke with Zacharia and urged her to consider leaving following a brief 14-minute press briefing and ongoing scrutiny regarding her legal credentials.

The Shortest Tenures in White House History

Records are made to be broken, though few expected the previous benchmark for brevity in the White House press office to fall quite this quickly. Anthony Scaramucci, a financier from Manhasset who grew up in Port Washington, previously held the record for the shortest tenure as a White House spokesperson. He served 10 days during President Donald Trump’s first term before being fired by Trump from his role as White House communications director in July 2017 following an expletive-laden interview with The New Yorker where he took shots at top Trump aides. On Friday, that record was officially upended when Katie Zacharia departed her role as White House press secretary just five days into her tenure, as Newsday reported.

Scaramucci took to X shortly after the news broke to address the transition. “Records are made to be broken. But I take no pleasure in other people’s pain,” he posted. In a subsequent message, he offered a direct assessment of the situation: “turn off the news and go enjoy your family. In time you’ll realize that the Universe did you a major favor.” The departure followed days of intense scrutiny over Zacharia’s legal credentials, specifically regarding her billing herself as an attorney in television appearances despite not having passed the bar exam required to practice law in the United States.

Scrutiny Surrounding the Briefing Room Podium

The immediate catalyst for the leadership shakeup followed a widely panned first and last briefing on October 13. During the appearance, Zacharia took questions from only three reporters before ending the session after just 14 minutes. President Trump told reporters on Friday that he spoke with Zacharia and urged her to consider leaving the post.

Photo: newsday.com

“I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy, and I don’t think you could ever be happy in this job,'” Trump stated, later adding on Fox News that he is in no rush to name a replacement. Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of Hofstra University’s School of Journalism and a former network news executive, noted in a phone interview with Newsday that the demanding position requires a deep command of facts and policies.

Historical Context of Press Office Departures

While the first-term communications director role ended abruptly for Scaramucci, his path after leaving the White House press room involved a reevaluation of his career in finance and media. Reflecting on his own departure in interviews with The New Yorker, Scaramucci noted that the exit ultimately brought a level of relief alongside the initial humiliation, comparing the experience to playing in the N.F.L.

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Meanwhile, Hempstead-raised Karine Jean-Pierre, who served as White House press secretary under President Joe Biden for two years and eight months, continues to hold the record for longest-serving woman in the position. Jean-Pierre similarly faced heavy political scrutiny during her tenure, particularly regarding inquiries concerning presidential health, maintaining a stance of tuning out external noise.

As the administration weighs its next steps for the communications team, the vacancy leaves open the question of who will step up to the lectern next and how future briefers will handle the intense media spotlight that has defined recent White House press operations.