Morrissey Ranks Bonfire Of Teenagers As His Top Solo Album

British singer Morrissey has released a ranked list of his favorite solo albums and singles on his official website, Morrissey Central.

The catalog ranking looks back over nearly four decades of solo work under the banner “In My Life I Loved Them All.” At the center of the list is Bonfire Of Teenagers, a project completed in 2021 that faced repeated delays following a dispute with Capitol Records, which was originally slated to release the record in 2023. The album also drew early attention for a contribution from Miley Cyrus on the track “I Am Veronica,” though the singer later asked for her backing vocals to be removed. Morrissey stated in 2024 that he had reacquired the rights to the recordings, but the record remains officially unreleased to the public.

Placing the withheld work above his entire released catalog highlights the value the singer places on the project, though it leaves fans waiting for a release date. Behind the top spot, Morrissey ranked his March 2026 release Make-Up Is A Lie in second place, followed by well-known solo records You Are The Quarry from 2004 and Vauxhall And I from 1994.

The complete personal ranking reveals notable omissions alongside unexpected inclusions. Prominent early records such as his 1988 debut Viva Hate, 1991’s Kill Uncle, and 1997’s Maladjusted did not make the cut for his top ten albums.

The ninth position on the album list features Rank, a 1988 live recording documenting a 1986 concert by his former band, The Smiths. Meanwhile, the single rankings place the 2004 track “Irish Blood, English Heart” at number one, followed by “First Of The Gang To Die” from the same record, You Are The Quarry. His 1988 single “Everyday Is Like Sunday” appears further down at number six.