Honor Reveals Global Rollout Schedule for MagicOS 11

Honor has officially confirmed its global rollout schedule for MagicOS 11, bringing the Android 17-based software to international devices between October 2026 and March 2027. The software introduces a cleaner layout, faster system animations, and an upgraded YOYO AI assistant.

Global Device Rollout Schedule and Timeline

The deployment of MagicOS 11 for international users is already underway through an open beta program that will continue through November for selected hardware. Following the initial testing phase, stable releases will begin rolling out in late October, with the company aiming to finish the full distribution across all eligible phones and tablets by March 2027. The open beta phase started in September and will proceed through the upcoming month for selected Honor hardware.

MagicOS 11 Global Roll-Out Schedule 🌏#Honor #MagicOS11 pic.twitter.com/CeewsvnYZ4 — https://x.com/TechHome100/status/2110740901165494425

While the overall timeframe spans roughly half a year, device owners looking for exact calendar dates for individual models may find the initial rollout details sparse. The manufacturer withheld the monthly schedule for specific handsets, releasing a comprehensive list instead through its UK communications on social media via a post on X. The company’s UK division shared the support details in an October 15, 2026 post on X, asking users if they were wondering when their device would be blessed with the new features.

Supported Devices for Open Beta and Stable Releases

The extensive roster of compatible hardware covers multiple generations of flagship phones, foldable devices, mid-range handsets, and tablet computers. The initial stable distribution starts with high-end models before cascading down to digital and X-series devices.

The stable rollout sequence will begin with the flagship Honor Magic V6, subsequently reaching the Magic 8 Pro, Magic 7, and Magic 6 series, before transitioning to the Honor 600 family. The stable list additionally includes the Honor Magic V5, Honor Magic V2 RSR, Honor Magic V2, Honor Magic V3, Honor Magic 8 Lite, Honor Magic 7 Pro, Honor Magic 7 RSR, Honor Magic 7, Honor Magic 7 Lite, Honor Magic 6 RSR, Honor Magic 6 Pro, Honor Magic 5 Pro, and Honor Magic 5. Furthermore, the stable tier incorporates numerous digital, X-series, and tablet products such as the Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Lite, Honor 600 Lite S, Honor 600S, Honor 600e, Honor 600 Elite, Honor 600 Smart, Honor 600 Smart 5G, Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro, Honor 200 Smart, Honor 400 Pro, Honor 400 Lite, Honor X9d, Honor X9c, Honor X9e Pro, Honor X9e S, Honor X8d, Honor X8c, Honor X8c 5G, Honor X7e Plus 5G, Honor X7d, Honor X7c, Honor X7c 5G, Honor X6b 5G, Honor X5d, Honor X5d Plus, Honor X5c, Honor X5c Plus, Honor MagicPad 4, Honor MagicPad 3, Honor Pad 20 Pro, Honor Pad 20 Pro PaperLike Edition, Honor Pad 20, Honor Pad 20 PaperLike Edition, Honor Turbo, Honor Play 9S, Honor Play 9T, and Honor Play 10A.

Meanwhile, the open beta participants include near-term devices such as the Honor Magic 7, Honor Magic V5, Honor 600, Honor 600 Pro, Honor 200 Pro, Honor 400 Pro, Honor 400, Honor Magic 7 Lite, Honor 600 Lite, Honor X9d, Honor X8d, Honor X7d, Honor X5c/Honor X5c Plus, Honor X5d/Honor X5d Plus, Honor X7c, Honor 200 Smart, Honor X7C 5G/Honor X6b 5G, Honor MagicPad 4, and Honor MagicPad 3.

Design Changes, Performance, and YOYO AI Upgrades

Underneath the hood, the new software iteration draws inspiration from Apple’s Liquid Glass design aesthetic, giving menus, icons, and widgets a revamped aesthetic. The underlying system operates on Luminous and Hummingbird architectures, which deliver system animations that run roughly 20% faster than the previous MagicOS 10 generation.

Photo: Gsmarena

The refreshed YOYO assistant gains the capacity to manage over 1,000 distinct scenarios and interact with more than 10,000 third-party artificial intelligence services, though those advanced AI capabilities may remain largely restricted to China. Additionally, the software integrates Storage Space 2.0, a tool capable of reclaiming up to 60GB of device capacity by utilizing lossless compression techniques.