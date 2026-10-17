Valley City State vs. University of Providence Volleyball Play-by-Play Highlights

The University of Providence volleyball team met Valley City State University in a matchup. Both squads traded blows across a high-energy opening stretch before the action intensified down the stretch of the set.

How did the match begin and progress in the opening sequences?

The contest opened with Valley City State grabbing an early edge behind a kill by Kadie Kocka off an assist from Annika Pulju. Providence quickly responded as Madden Bogenreif and Eden Carrier combined for a block against Kendall Picolet. Service errors from both sides kept the score tight before Bogenreif landed a kill assisted by Gracie Schumacher to level the early exchanges.

What were the key scoring runs during the middle phase?

Providence mounted a sequence sparked by kills from Molly Bjorneby and Madysen Geist while holding a 9-4 advantage. Valley City State fought back through contributions from Ellie Lucas, Bree MacDonald, and Cabry Badley, narrowing the deficit. Araleigh Arnold added a service ace for the University of Providence before Valley City State called a timeout to regroup.

Who led the offensive and defensive efforts on the court?

Offensively, the match relied heavily on precise setting and frontline execution, with assists distributed by players such as Arnold, Pulju, and Marli Lopeman. Defensively, net play proved decisive as blocks by combinations like Kya Stanley and Kendall Picolet, alongside Cabry Badley and Brooklyn Hillman, disrupted crucial attacking sequences for both sides.

How did the set unfold as it approached its conclusion?

As the score tightened near the finish, service errors and late attack battles kept the margin narrow. A late block by Stanley and Picolet against a Bjorneby attack brought the University of Providence within striking distance at 22-21, capping a fierce sequence of rallies.