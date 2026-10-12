Iowa State Cyclones fall to Arizona Wildcats 2-1 in Tucson

Iowa State lost to Arizona in Tucson on Sunday afternoon, missing a chance to secure its third consecutive Big 12 result.

How the Match Unfolded in Tucson

The Cyclones (4-6-4, 0-4-2 Big 12) fell behind in the 25th minute when Arizona’s Lainey Swanson converted a feed from Mireya Stephenson to break open 18 minutes of traded possessions. Iowa State entered the halftime break facing a 1-nil deficit despite managing five shots in the opening stanza. Head coach Fannon voiced his frustration with the missed opportunity afterward, stating, “We’re very disappointed with today’s result. It was a game we had every opportunity to win, and we managed to give it away.”

The Second-Half Equalizer and Game-Winner

Iowa State responded immediately after the break, firing four shots in the first seven minutes of the second half. In the 53rd minute, Megan Walters capitalized on a carom to knock in her third goal of the season, tying her with Alaina Villa for the team lead among sophomores. The momentum shifted back to the Wildcats (5-5-4, 2-1-3 Big 12) in the 72nd minute when Kyleigh Johnson used an assist from Ella Weathersby to put Arizona ahead for good. Eme McClenahan played the full match in net for the Cyclones, recording three saves.

Big 12 Tournament: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona Wildcats | Full Game Highlights | ESPN CBB

Statistical Breakthrough on the Road

For the first time during the Big 12 slate, Iowa State outshot its opponent, holding a 12-11 edge in total shots and an 8-6 advantage in shots on target. Regan John paced the Cyclone attack with three attempts, while Walters, Lucy Froitzheim, and Morgan Goodman each added two shots. Despite placing 66 percent of their attempts on frame, the Cyclones could not find a late equalizer, snapping their two-match result streak.

Next Stop on the Conference Slate

The Cyclones will conclude their three-game road swing on Friday, October 16, traveling to face Kansas in Lawrence. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com