Medical Device Development Costs: How Many Engineering Hours Do You Actually Need?

An analysis of 35 written device proposals and 70 prospect calls gathered between February 2025 and October 2026 reveals that building medical and diagnostic devices requires 1,000 to 7,200 engineering hours, with documentation alone consuming up to a third of total development time before production transfer begins.

How Many Engineering Hours Do Medical Device Prototypes Actually Require?

Taking an early concept or proof of concept to a handful of working prototypes—complete with custom electronics but excluding design for manufacturing—takes between 1,000 and 2,500 engineering hours across eight evaluated proposals. When proposals priced the complete path from a preliminary idea to a design ready for a contract manufacturer to build, estimates typically landed between 4,000 and 6,000 hours, with one complex route reaching approximately 7,200 hours. Large-scale programs such as ventilators or continuous glucose monitors scale far beyond this baseline, running between 10,000 and 30,000 hours.

How to Reduce Sterilization Validation Costs in Medical Device Development | Concise Engineering

Founders frequently request prototypes on initial calls and look for a single cost figure to drop into a pitch deck. However, manufacturing is not merely a matter of scaling up a prototype. Transitioning from a working prototype to a production-ready design adds another third to roughly as many hours again. Those extra hours account for rigorous verification, extensive documentation, and the structural engineering required to make a device buildable, testable, and repeatable.

Why Does Regulatory Documentation Consume a Third of the Budget?

The starkest divergence in engineering hours between a medical device and a lifestyle wellness gadget lies in compliance paperwork. In four Class II and sterile device proposals that itemized these tasks, design controls, risk management protocols, software documentation, and verification preparation accounted for 15% to 31% of the total estimated engineering hours. Specifically, documentation accounted for about 15% in one proposal and between 20% and 31% in the other three. By contrast, wellness demonstrators carried none of this overhead, while a wellness product redesign carried roughly 8% for basic compliance preparation.

MassMEDIC Sponsored Webinar: Systems Engineering for Medical Device Development

This operational cost drives a frequent industry strategy: launching a product initially as a wellness device and pursuing FDA clearance later. At least 7 out of the 70 reviewed founders planned this path deliberately. While this approach can succeed depending on the intended claims, the required documentation does not vanish. It is simply deferred. Writing a comprehensive design history file for a device that already exists frequently costs more than compiling it concurrently with the initial design phase.

How Do Initial Estimates Shift Once Engineers Review the CAD?

Founders want a definitive number during their very first discovery call, but project scopes rarely survive initial technical scrutiny. On a sterile single-use device proposal, the initial estimate shifted from roughly 2,000 hours discussed on the call to 3,000 hours just to reach a design freeze, plus an additional 1,000 hours for a pilot batch after the engineering lead reviewed the computer-aided design (CAD) files.

Documentation for a medical device product development process (Part 1)

A consumer device proposal demonstrated an even wider variance. The founder’s initial guess of 800 hours expanded to about 2,400 hours in the first formal proposal, and ultimately settled at approximately 5,760 hours in the fourth version—a fixed-price, 12-month plan finalized only after the scope, timeline, and payment terms had fundamentally changed. Consequently, full-program proposals typically initiate with a paid discovery phase lasting 100 to 336 hours over three to eight weeks. This phase delivers concrete system requirements, system architecture, a formal risk list, and a reliable estimate for subsequent engineering.

Are Hardware Components the Most Expensive Part of Prototyping?

Founders routinely assume that physical parts and raw components represent the primary expense of early hardware development. The underlying data disputes that assumption. Prototype hardware costs ran between $1,000 and $1,600 per wearable unit in one proposal, and between $6,000 and $9,000 for a single radio-frequency (RF) demonstrator. Across these projects, prototype materials typically totaled roughly one-tenth of the engineering cost. Up to the prototype stage, the dominant budget item is engineering labor. Tooling, industrial sterilization, and third-party test labs represent separate, significantly larger financial lines incurred later in the lifecycle.

Ep 44 The Real Cost of Adding Cybersecurity Late in Medical Device Development

When founders inquire about cost reduction, the solution rarely involves sourcing cheaper components. Instead, savings come from minimizing board spins, utilizing off-the-shelf modules where feasible, and maintaining strict clarity on core functional requirements for version one. Out of 70 founders on reviewed calls, only about 20 named a specific budget figure, and roughly half of those figures fell below the actual scope required—sometimes missing the mark by a factor of three to ten. Short budgets concentrated heavily at the idea and proof-of-concept stages among student, academic, and bootstrapped founders.

Project Stage Estimated Engineering Hours Primary Cost Drivers Proof of Concept to Working Prototype 1,000 to 2,500 hours Custom electronics, iterative benchtop testing, firmware development Concept to Production-Ready Design 4,000 to 7,200 hours Design for manufacturing, verification testing, supply chain prep Regulatory Documentation (Class II/Sterile) 15% to 31% of total hours Design controls, risk management files, software validation Paid Discovery Phase 100 to 336 hours (3 to 8 weeks) Architecture definition, risk assessment, baseline scoping

The underlying dataset comprises 35 written proposals generated between July 2024 and October 2026, alongside 70 prospect calls logged from February 2025 to October 2026 across wearables, orthopedic and rehabilitation devices, neurotechnology, diagnostics, and surgical equipment. These figures represent pre-work estimates rather than logged hours. Detailed anonymized tables are publicly accessible via OVA Solutions.

Cost to Build Medical Device Software Development [2026] | SaMD Development Cost Breakdown