Transferring shares in a Turkish Limited Şirket (Ltd. Şti.) requires a written agreement with notarized signatures under Article 595 of the Turkish Commercial Code (TTK), alongside mandatory approval from the general assembly. Legal experts emphasize that execution differs substantially from German GmbH regulations, carrying specific formal requirements for foreign investors.

The Bottom Line

Share transfers demand written contracts with notarized signatures under TTK Article 595, acting as a strict validity requirement rather than mere proof.

General assembly approval is legally mandatory for the transfer to take effect, though corporate bylaws can alter this requirement.

A statutory three-month approval window prevents indefinite transaction stalemates if the general assembly fails to act.

Statutory Form Requirements Under Turkish Commercial Law

Executing a share transfer in a Turkish Limited Şirket involves rigid legal parameters set out in the Turkish Commercial Code (Türk Ticaret Kanunu – TTK, Law No. 6102). According to Art. 595 Abs. 1 TTK, share transfers and any preliminary agreements obligating a party to transfer shares must satisfy written form requirements. Furthermore, the signatures of the contracting parties require official notarization.

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This mandate goes beyond a simple evidentiary rule; it serves as a strict condition for legal validity. Private written agreements lacking notarized signatures fail to meet statutory thresholds under Turkish law. This rule applies equally to primary transfer contracts and ancillary binding agreements, such as forward purchase commitments tied to specific valuations or future dates.

Foreign investors must note that Turkish law requires notarized signature verification rather than full notarial deed execution, distinguishing it from frameworks like the German GmbH regime. Failing to align with these formal mandates triggers nullity provisions governed by Article 12 of the Turkish Code of Obligations (Türk Borçlar Kanunu – TBK).

Mandatory Contractual Content and Shareholder Obligations

Article 595 of the TTK mandates specific disclosures within transfer contracts. Parties must explicitly document capital call obligations, supplemental performance duties, strict non-compete clauses, and corporate governance provisions such as right-of-first-refusal, call, and put options, alongside any agreed penalty clauses.

These statutory disclosures protect corporate transparency. They allow prospective buyers to review active liabilities tied directly to the commercial shares before executing a transaction. Buyers must examine both the purchase agreement and the company’s foundational articles of association.

For international buyers entering the Turkish market, overlooking these embedded obligations can introduce unexpected financial exposure. Company bylaws may impose ongoing capital contributions or operational restrictions that survive the initial acquisition.

General Assembly Approval Dynamics

Under Article 595 Abs. 2 TTK, a share transfer remains incomplete without explicit approval from the general assembly, unless the company bylaws state otherwise. Until the general assembly grants this authorization, the transfer stays in a legal holding pattern, barring the buyer from exercising shareholder rights despite possessing a notarized contract.

The general assembly holds broad authority regarding these requests. Article 595 Abs. 3 TTK permits the assembly to reject a transfer without stating reasons, provided the bylaws contain no conflicting provisions. Additionally, Article 595 Abs. 4 TTK allows company bylaws to ban share transfers outright, reflecting the personal, close-knit nature historically attributed to the Limited Şirket structure.

To eliminate indefinite corporate uncertainty, Article 595 Abs. 3 TTK establishes a statutory approval fiction. If the general assembly does not reject the transfer within three months of receiving the formal application, the transfer is legally deemed approved.

Legal Mechanism Relevant Statute Primary Legal Effect Signature Notarization TTK Art. 595 Abs. 1 Establishes the mandatory form requirement for transfer validity. Assembly Approval TTK Art. 595 Abs. 2 Acts as a constitutive prerequisite for the transfer of shareholder rights. Approval Fiction TTK Art. 595 Abs. 3 Deems the transfer approved if no rejection occurs within three months.

Judicial Interpretation by the Turkish Court of Cassation

Disputes surrounding share transfer validity regularly test the boundaries of statutory approval requirements. The 11th Civil Chamber of the Turkish Court of Cassation (Yargıtay 11. Hukuk Dairesi) reviewed a complex ownership dispute in January 2026, docketed under Az. 2025/611 E., 2026/365 K.

The underlying litigation focused on the validity of a notarized share transfer executed under contested circumstances. The claimant argued that coercion tainted the transfer, alongside raising objections regarding general assembly approvals and internal corporate documentation. The court evaluated the specific shareholder structure and the presence of other voting members.

While the Court of Cassation upheld the lower court’s rulings based on the specific evidence of duress and corporate records, legal specialists warn against broad generalizations. A notarized transfer contract does not automatically bypass the need for an explicit general assembly resolution in every operational context. Proper documentation of shareholder consent remains the standard protocol for corporate transactions.