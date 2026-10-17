Ryoo Seung-wan and Jung Doo-hong reflect on Sidekick at BIFF

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the action film sidekick (City of Violence), director Ryoo Seung-wan and martial arts director Jung Doo-hong reflected on the production’s tight budget constraints and grueling shoot during a master class at the 31st Busan International Film Festival’s Community BIFF.

The event, held at Megabox Busan Theater 1, utilized a real-time commentary format where audiences listened through receivers while watching the film alongside the creators. During the screening, Ryoo pointed out a tight alleyway location and noted that the physical space and wall dimensions did not match his original vision due to financial limitations.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Released in May 2006, sidekick received an international screening in the Midnight section at the 63rd Venice International Film Festival. At the Busan event, Ryoo recalled the positive international reception in Venice, where the film was described as promoting adrenaline secretion and being comparable to the prime works of Jackie Chan.

The production drew heavily on the creators’ personal backgrounds. The fictional tourist village of Onseong was named by combining Onyang and Yuseong, reflecting Ryoo’s upbringing in Chungcheong Province. Jung, who performed as Tae-su, also hails from the region, lending authenticity to the local dialogue.

Film Detail Production Fact Release Year 2006 Festival Premiere Venice International Film Festival (Midnight Section) Key Creators Ryoo Seung-wan, Jung Doo-hong Event Venue Megabox Busan Theater 1 (Community BIFF)

Budgetary constraints shaped numerous sequences across the movie. Ryoo noted that an ambitious vision for a deep underwater reservoir filled with accumulated bodies to emphasize the antagonist Pil-ho’s crimes had to be abandoned due to financial limits and the technological constraints of the time. The director also revealed that his original ending featured Tae-su dying slowly in an ambulance amid a festive atmosphere celebrating the village’s designation as a tourist special zone.

Reflecting on the physical demands of the shoot, Jung closed the master class by noting that while his joints need lubrication, he remains committed to future projects. Ryoo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to review the collaborative effort two decades after its initial release.