Maxime Lucu regrets missed win for Bordeaux against Gloucester

Despite securing two points on the road in England, the French international playmaker insisted that the reigning two-time champions left victory on the table through avoidable errors and a failure to clear their lines under intense pressure.

The high-scoring thriller at Kingsholm saw the visitors battle back after trailing 24-17 at halftime. Gloucester’s energetic opening surge featured tries from George Barton and a relentless pack led by Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake, countering early efforts from the French side. Yet, Bordeaux fought back through scores from Pablo Uberti, Sipili Falatea, and a milestone 100th-appearance performance by Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who crossed twice to level the contest heading into the final quarter.

Missed Opportunities and Field Position Woes

Speaking to beIN Sports following the dramatic stalemate, Lucu pointed directly to the tactical lapses that prevented the Top 14 powerhouse from extending their remarkable European pedigree.

Fair play to anyone who predicted a Woki-Tameifuna second row partnership for Bordeaux at Kingsholm tomorrow nightJalibert still out – and limped out of training today – so Maxime Lucu moves to scrum-halfGoing to be a real test for the champs against an in-form Gloucester pic.twitter.com/AOlpGbtcGt — https://x.com/pauleddison/status/2110688246086697046

“On en sort avec pas mal de frustration. On savait que Gloucester était dans une bonne passe en Gallagher PREM, qu’ils allaient beaucoup jouer et nous mettre sous pression, et nous, on n’a pas su sortir de notre camp.”

Lucu told reporters, highlighting how poor exits and loose touches continually invited the English hosts back into the attacking third.

The frustration peaked in the game’s dying seconds. With the scoreboard deadlocked at 36-36, Bordeaux mounted a sustained wave of pick-and-go phases just two meters short of the Gloucester try line. The inability to crack the white wall in those final moments turned what could have been an opening statement victory into a difficult salvage operation.

Tactical Shifts and the Road Ahead

Beyond the collective result, the match marked a personal milestone for Lucu, who earned his first career start at fly-half for the club. Managing a pack that featured Ben Tameifuna shifted unusually into the second row alongside Cameron Woki and Tom Willis, Lucu admitted the evening proved disjointed early on.

Photo: minutesports.fr

“Ça va plutôt bien. En première mi-temps, c’était compliqué parce qu’on n’a pas eu beaucoup de ballons et qu’on n’a pas enchaîné les temps de jeu. Mais je prends beaucoup de plaisir dans ce nouveau poste.”

Lucu reflected regarding his transition to the number 10 jersey, even after he had slotted a towering 50-meter penalty earlier in the match to temporarily give his side the lead.

The team carries two valuable away points back to southwest France, but the immediate challenge lies in rectifying the discipline and territory management issues exposed under the Friday night lights in Gloucester.