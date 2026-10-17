Latvia Forecasts Mild Temperatures and Dry Weather for Saturday

Latvia Forecasts Mild Temperatures and Dry Weather for Saturday

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Latvia expects predominantly cloudy conditions with daytime clearings and maximum temperatures reaching +13 degrees Celsius on Saturday, October 17, 2026. While most of the country stays dry, fog and haze may affect visibility early, and coastal areas anticipate strengthening winds by evening.

Fall weather settles firmly across the region on Saturday, October 17, 2026, bringing mild temperatures and a mix of cloud cover to the Baltic nation. According to Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre reports cited by LETA, significant precipitation is not forecasted for the majority of the country.

Cloud Cover and Temperature Across the Country

Residents across Latvia will experience a predominantly cloudy day punctuated by periodic clearings. Maximum air temperatures are expected to range from +9 to +13 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, a light wind will prevail across most areas, though conditions will shift by evening.

Morning fog and haze are anticipated in central and eastern regions, where low visibility may persist through the early hours. Meanwhile, light rain could develop late in the day specifically in the northwest of the country. Coastal residents will need to prepare for strengthening northern and northwestern winds that turn moderate as evening approaches.

Weather Conditions in Riga and Coastal Areas

In the capital city of Riga, Saturday remains entirely dry. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, but sunny clearings are expected at times, making the daytime suitable for outdoor walks. Early morning fog and haze may reduce visibility on certain road sections in the first half of the day. Temperatures in Riga will peak between +10 and +12 degrees Celsius.

Latvia Forecasts Mild Temperatures and Dry Weather for Saturday
Photo: yahoo.com

The contrast between the calm daytime hours and the approaching evening wind shift requires attention, particularly for anyone near the seaside. While outdoor plans face no major interruptions from rainfall during daylight hours, the late afternoon brings increasing wind speeds along the coast.

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