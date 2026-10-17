Latvia Forecasts Mild Temperatures and Dry Weather for Saturday

Latvia expects predominantly cloudy conditions with daytime clearings and maximum temperatures reaching +13 degrees Celsius on Saturday, October 17, 2026. While most of the country stays dry, fog and haze may affect visibility early, and coastal areas anticipate strengthening winds by evening.

Fall weather settles firmly across the region on Saturday, October 17, 2026, bringing mild temperatures and a mix of cloud cover to the Baltic nation. According to Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre reports cited by LETA, significant precipitation is not forecasted for the majority of the country.