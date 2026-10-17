Trick Williams Defeats Johnny Gargano With Book End

Williams defeated Gargano to kick off the action on WWE SmackDown.

The Bottom Line

Williams secured the victory over Gargano by hitting the Book End after a competitive opening bout.

The match was already underway following a commercial break, with both competitors working to find their rhythm.

Williams battled through a knee scare earlier in the contest before turning up the intensity at ringside.

Opening Action and Early Struggles Between Williams and Gargano

The match between Williams and Gargano was already underway by the time the show returned from a commercial break. They traded a few early counters before Williams began favoring his knee following a bad landing from a leap frog.

Johnny Wrestling noticed the opening and immediately started going after the compromised knee. Trick didn’t let him maintain control for too long, however, keeping the veteran on his toes as the pace began to pick up.

Ringside Intensity Shifts the Momentum

The action remained relatively tame until Williams turned up the intensity at ringside by slamming Gargano’s head into the announce table a few times. From that point forward, things felt much more competitive.

CODY RHODES JUST HIT BARON CORBIN WITH THE PUNT RIGHT IN FRONT OF RANDY ORTON!!! That was almost you, Randy. 👀 pic.twitter.com/OchqPW9SaV — https://x.com/WWE/status/2111276956167606413

Williams is a rising star, and Gargano is a celebrated veteran. Because this isn’t a combination that has been done to death, it proved to be a solid way to kick off the action on the show.

The Closing Moments and Match Result

Both competitors ultimately looked good, though it clearly took them a little time to find their groove with each other in the ring. Johnny Wrestling put up a great fight against his opponent.

Williams ultimately sealed the victory by hitting the Book End.