Affordable Massachusetts Towns: Where to Buy Below the Median Price

Massachusetts home prices can climb quickly, but not every town comes with a six-figure premium. August 2026 saw the median home sale price hit $657,263, yet a number of localities traded at significantly lower levels.

The Berkshire Bargains in North Adams and Adams

Redfin data shows that properties in North Adams had a median sale price of $254,831 across the three-month window concluding in August 2026. That price point sits roughly $402,000 below the Massachusetts median. This setting pairs lower housing costs with an extraordinary landscape where Hudson Brook cuts through a 60-foot gorge at Natural Bridge State Park. The park holds the only natural white marble arch in North America, carved by glacial meltwater more than 13,000 years ago.

Beyond natural history, the city features the MASS MoCA contemporary art museum occupying a sprawling former factory complex near the Hoosic River. Essential infrastructure also anchors the area, as North Adams Regional Hospital reopened in 2024 as a critical access facility complete with an emergency department. State plans for 2026 include new overlooks of the Hudson Brook, the natural bridge, quarry, and marble dam.

Just down the valley, Adams shares similar pricing. The town recorded a median sale price of $254,831 for the three months ending August 2026, with prices down 2% from the same period a year earlier. Towering directly west of the town is Mount Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts at 3,491 feet. Residents also have direct access to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, a paved corridor following the former Pittsfield and North Adams Railroad through Cheshire and Lanesborough.

Pittsfield and Greenfield Balance Cost With Regional Services

Buyers seeking urban infrastructure alongside lower housing costs often look toward Pittsfield, the largest community in Berkshire County. The city posted an August 2026 median sale price of $323,036—less than half the statewide mark. That price secures access to Berkshire Medical Center, a 298-bed teaching hospital equipped for specialties including cardiology, cancer treatment, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and obstetrics. Cultural amenities like the 1903 Colonial Theatre and Barrington Stage Company operate downtown, while the 650-acre Onota Lake provides residents with swimming and boating via Burbank Park.

Further east in Franklin County, Greenfield offers a traditional New England town center where Main Street anchors local commerce, government offices, and dining. Redfin figures place Greenfield’s median sale price at $338,901 for the three months ending August 2026, marking a 2.3% decrease from the previous year. The community avoids the severe healthcare compromises typical of remote rural towns, housing the 89-bed Baystate Franklin Medical Center with a 24-hour emergency department. The convergence of Interstate 91 and Route 2 here keeps regional transit straightforward.

Along the Millers River corridor, Athol and Orange provide even steeper discounts. Athol homes sold for a median of $317,790 between June and August 2026, down 4.6% from the previous year. The town pairs industrial mill history with parks like Alan E. Rich Environmental Park and local healthcare via Athol Hospital. Neighboring Orange recorded a median sale price of $317,852 over the same period, down 10.1% from a year earlier. Orange features the 118-acre Lake Mattawa with clear water visibility and a dedicated town beach, though it maintains a smaller commercial and employment base than Greenfield or Pittsfield.

Industrial Heritage and Coastal Realities in Central and Eastern Towns

Ware and Southbridge showcase the distinct architecture of central Massachusetts’ manufacturing history, anchored by old brick mills along their respective rivers. Ware registered a median home sale price of $304,798 through August 2026, sitting near the Quabbin Reservoir’s sprawling 39-square-mile watershed. Healthcare here involves a notable trade-off; the former Mary Lane Hospital no longer operates as a full-service inpatient hospital, though Baystate Health announced plans for Baystate Mary Lane Convenient Care to handle outpatient imaging, lab work, and walk-in needs.

The 5 Most Affordable Towns in Massachusetts

Southbridge requires a slightly higher investment, with a median sale price of $376,501 for the three months ending August 2026, marking a 3.4% annual increase. The town retains local emergency services through the Southbridge campus of Harrington Hospital on South Street.

The median home in Wareham sold for $498,670 during the three months ending August 2026, sitting roughly $159,000 below the state median but nearly $244,000 higher than North Adams. That price buys access to roughly 54 miles of coastline along Buzzards Bay and Onset Bay. Year-round services remain active through Tobey Hospital and commercial corridors along Routes 6 and 28. However, buyers eyeing coastal properties must factor in localized flood exposure and potentially high insurance premiums that standard median pricing fails to reveal.