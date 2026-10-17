The 35 Songs Aerosmith Has Never Played Live

Aerosmith have performed over 2,400 concerts worldwide since forming in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1970, yet a meticulous review of their catalog reveals exactly 35 songs from their 15 studio albums that the band have never played live in concert.

The Bottom Line

Aerosmith released 15 studio albums between 1973 and 2012, ranging from their self-titled debut to Music From Another Dimension!.

Data from Setlist.fm’s Tour Statistics page shows the band has never performed 35 specific tracks across their entire discography.

Complete albums like 1975’s Toys in the Attic, 1979’s Night in the Ruts, and 1989’s Pump (excluding a bonus track) have seen every single track brought to the stage.

Catalog Tracking and Setlist Statistics

Formed more than five decades ago, Aerosmith built a massive touring legacy alongside their recorded output. According to tour statistics, the group’s tendency to lean heavily on their early material meant they played the vast majority of their first two records early on, when their catalog was still relatively sparse.

As decades passed and the studio albums accumulated, the band grew more selective with their live sets. Some acts cycle through only a handful of new tracks per outing, while others build entire runs around their newest releases. By plugging every song from every studio album into Setlist.fm, the data reveals just how deeply the band dug into their repertoire over 2,400-plus shows.

Exclusions and Album Milestones

While the untracked 35 songs remain absent from past setlists, several records achieved total live representation. Aerosmith has played every single track from 1975’s Toys in the Attic and 1979’s Night in the Ruts. They accomplished a similar feat with 1989’s Pump, performing every track except for a lone bonus track, which was factored into the overall count.

Album Title Release Year Live Performance Status Aerosmith 1973 Deep catalog representation Toys in the Attic 1975 Every track performed live Night in the Ruts 1979 Every track performed live Pump 1989 All tracks played except bonus track Music From Another Dimension! 2012 Most recent studio release included in tally

The tally leaves out specific outliers. The 2004 blues covers record Honkin’ on Bobo was omitted from the main studio calculations because it consists entirely of cover songs, save for one original track titled “The Grind.” Because the group has played “The Grind” twice in the past, that track was also left off the unplayed list.

Future Setlists and Upcoming Performances

With the band maintaining a history of deep setlist experimentation, the remaining unplayed tracks leave open the possibility of future debuts. With upcoming events like the “Aerosmith + Friends” Hollywood Bowl shows, fans and collectors look to see if any of the 35 untouched songs will finally make their live debut.

Photo: newsbreak.com