First Comprehensive Martian Soil Map Created by Australian Study

Mapping Almost 800 Million Locations Across Mars

An Australian study has produced the first comprehensive classification system and map of Martian soils, offering a structured framework to help scientists identify potential locations for future exploration, habitation, and food production. The research classifies almost 800 million locations across Mars into a hierarchy of 2,000 soil classes using orbital observations and models, presenting a global map showing where they occur, according to a statement released by the University of Sydney.

Scientists have previously mapped the geology, mineralogy, and chemistry of Mars. However, this new system brings multiple properties into a single framework. It helps researchers understand how different Martian soils relate to one another and where they are located.

Ten Realms and Two Thousand Forms of Areths

The classification system groups Martian soils into a structured hierarchy based on specific physical and chemical properties. The system organizes these soils into 10 major “realms,” 100 “assemblages,” and 2,000 detailed “forms.” These divisions are determined by characteristics including texture, mineralogy, pH, and profile thickness.

Daniel Irving, a PhD student at the University of Sydney who led the research, explained the utility of the framework. The researchers propose the term “areths” for Martian soil classes. The name is derived from Ares, the Greek name for Mars.

Evaluating Soil Classes for Plant Production

As a proof of concept, researchers assessed the mapped soil classes for characteristics relevant to plant production. One specific class named Nohibareth emerged as the most promising candidate. It scored 0.93 on a scale from zero to one.

Despite this high score, the research team emphasized clear limitations. The findings do not mean crops could be grown directly in Martian soil. Future habitats would require controlled environments, water, nutrients, and treatment of potentially harmful substances.

Verification Methods and Future Experiments

The study was published in the soil science journal Catena. To verify the models and test the practical applications of the research, the team outlined several subsequent steps. Further experiments on Earth could test Mars-like soil mixtures representing the mapped classes under controlled conditions. Meanwhile, future rover measurements and samples from Mars could help verify the models.