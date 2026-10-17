How Belgium’s Limburg Region Hunts Meteors Using Radio Waves

Five tall radio antennas stand among trees and tall grass near the Ecotron at the Hoge Kempen National Park in Eisden, Maasmechelen, capturing thousands of atmospheric signals day and night without relying on clear skies or optical gear, as reported on Oct. 16, 2026. These installations form part of BRAMS, a Belgian scientific network consisting of fifty stations designed to track meteors through radio wave reflections.

How Radio Waves Catch Unseen Space Debris

Millions of tiny particles enter the Earth's atmosphere daily, ranging in size from fractions of a millimeter to roughly one meter. Particles measuring about one centimeter create the visible shooting stars observed from the ground, traveling at extreme speeds of at least 40,000 kilometers per hour.

When these particles enter the atmosphere at an altitude between 90 and 110 kilometers, they collide with atoms and molecules to create an electron trail. A transmitter located in southern Belgium beams radio waves upward, and the electron trail bounces those waves back to Earth. Antennas capture these weak reflections, known as meteor echoes. While a single antenna registers an echo, it cannot determine direction. The five-antenna setup at the UHasselt Ecotron site combines data to map trajectories and speeds when paired with observations from other stations.

Why Scientists Monitor Thousands of Daily Echoes

The Eisden location records approximately 2,000 meteor echoes every day due to minimal radio interference and clean electricity and internet connections provided by the university. Out of those daily detections, scientists can reconstruct the orbits of roughly 200 to 300 meteors that possess sufficient signal strength. Understanding these particle streams helps space agencies evaluate collision risks for the growing number of commercial satellites in orbit. Small particles can damage solar panels and delicate instruments even if they do not destroy a spacecraft entirely.

Meteors also act as natural probes for atmospheric layers between 80 and 100 kilometers high, which remain too thin for weather balloons and too low for stable satellite orbits. Analysis of meteor echo shapes reveals temperature data and high-altitude wind patterns. Residual dust particles left behind after a meteor burns up contribute to the formation of lichtende nachtwolken, which sit at 90 kilometers altitude and stay illuminated by the sun after dark.

The Volunteer Network Behind the Antennas

The BRAMS network relies on universities, schools, and amateur stations, including installations at the Cosmodrome in Genk and a setup run by Luc Vlecken on Saffraanberg. Pieter-Jan Dekelver, an anesthesia nurse and material master at Ziekenhuis Oost-Limburg and a comet researcher, operates a station in his backyard in Opglabbeek that detects up to 200 meteors per hour depending on the time of day.

Radio detection bypasses the limitations of optical cameras, which require clear, cloudless nights and only spot larger, brighter objects. Anyone interested in joining the scientific monitoring effort can contact Hervé Lamy to participate in the expanding fifty-station network.