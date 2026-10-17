Derry Family Decorates Halloween House in Honour of Late Son to Support Epilepsy Charity

A Derry family has transformed their home on Liscloon Drive in Shantallow into an extensive Halloween display to support Epilepsy Action and honour the memory of their late son, Peter.

John and Orla O’Hagan lost Peter to epilepsy five years ago, just 16 months after his diagnosis, when he passed away from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). Because Peter loved Halloween, his parents chose the holiday to mount the tribute, placing a collection box beside a clown in the garden to gather donations for the charity that provided them with significant support following his death.

Honouring Peter Through Community and Display

John O’Hagan spent three days decorating the house entirely by himself. The display has drawn enthusiastic local attention, with neighbourhood children stopping to admire the decorations each morning on their way to school. Peter’s childhood friends, now in their twenties and working, are also expected to visit the Liscloon Drive home over the weekend.

Photo: derrynow.com

While the family has raised money for Epilepsy Action in the past, they opted for a collection box this year as a new way to give back to an organization they describe as being “always there.” Mindful of financial pressures during an expensive time of year, John emphasized that contributions are entirely voluntary. We’re not putting pressure on anybody. It’s if you have it, just please donate it, he said. It doesn’t matter how small it is; it helps.

Raising Awareness During SUDEP Awareness Month

The O’Hagan family’s fundraiser coincides with SUDEP Awareness Month. Epilepsy Action is a UK-based charity dedicated to supporting people with the condition, raising awareness, and campaigning for better services and treatment.