John Healey Backs Heathrow Third Runway Despite PM Uncertainty

John Healey has backed the economic case for building a third runway at Heathrow Airport, diverging from Prime Minister Andy Burnham who has declined to take a position on the £33bn infrastructure project as a public consultation concludes.

The Bottom Line

Investment Stakes: The airport’s consortium of owners must decide in the coming months whether to formally apply for planning permission. The airport’s owners include Qatar’s investment authority; the French private equity firm Ardian; Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC.

The airport’s consortium of owners must decide in the coming months whether to formally apply for planning permission. The airport’s owners include Qatar’s investment authority; the French private equity firm Ardian; Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC. Timeline Realities: Airport executives have indicated the project faces a four-year delay to 2039 due to planning and regulatory issues, pushing back initial delivery targets.

Airport executives have indicated the project faces a four-year delay to 2039 due to planning and regulatory issues, pushing back initial delivery targets. Political Division: While Healey insists airport expansion aligns with the government’s core growth mission, Prime Minister Burnham maintains the decision is “a matter for London and Londoners.”

Healey Backs Expansion at IMF Meetings in Bangkok

Speaking from the International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Bangkok, John Healey argued that airport expansion across the UK has historically driven employment and economic output. Healey stated that the arguments for a third runway remain fundamentally tied to national growth. Healey voted in favor of the third runway when the project came before the House of Commons in 2018.

The intervention places Healey at odds with Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Since entering No 10 in July, Burnham has avoided backing the development, telling the BBC that the expansion should be a matter for London and Londoners. The Department for Transport confirmed that officials are currently reviewing public responses to the National Policy Statement consultation.

The IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, urged Healey to “stay the course” in his budget.

Shareholder Warnings and International Backing

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye warned earlier this week that investors could reevaluate their financial support if the government fails to offer clear backing. Woldbye noted that shareholders have exercised patience, but cautioned that capital could shift overseas to rival transport hubs in Spain and Italy if political uncertainty persists. He stated it will provide a “huge economic boost” and offer opportunities such as apprenticeships, which correspond with “the priorities that this Government has set out”.

Photo: My London

The £33bn project would significantly alter the operational capacity of the UK’s busiest transport hub. Heathrow currently serves over 80 million travelers annually across four terminals and two runways, operating under a strict cap of 480,000 flights per year. If constructed, the third runway would lift flight limits to 720,000 annually—averaging nearly 2,000 flights per day.

Project Metric Current Status / Proposal Estimated Capital Cost £33 billion Current Annual Flight Cap 480,000 flights Proposed Flight Capacity 720,000 flights Projected Completion Date 2039 (Delayed by 4 years)

Environmental Opposition and Local Repercussions

The expansion plan continues to face intense pushback from local residents, local authorities, and environmental organizations. Opponents, including Sadiq Khan and Green Party leader Zack Polanski, have condemned the project as a betrayal of climate commitments and local air quality standards. Polanski added: There is no more room for political fudge, no more pretending that you can pour more concrete, add more flights and somehow make the climate crisis disappear. He further stated: Yet Labour is still trying to push this reckless project through. The construction scope requires demolishing hundreds of residential properties, diverting local rivers, and rerouting sections of the M25 motorway through a tunnel between junctions 14 and 15.

Photo: BBC

Heathrow Runway Expansion Suffers Environmental Setback

Despite local and ecological objections, government supporters frame the initiative as essential to maintaining the UK’s global commercial connectivity. Rachel Reeves positioned the approval of the runway at the center of her economic strategy last year, aiming to make Britain the world’s best-connected place to do business. With the public consultation officially closed, the administration faces mounting pressure to clarify its official stance before airport stakeholders finalize their planning applications later in the year.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.