Ex-F1 Driver Nick Heidfeld’s Rare BMW 3.0 CSL Heading to Auction

Chassis number 28 of the ultra-rare BMW 3.0 CSL, formerly ordered by ex-BMW Sauber Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld, is heading to Broad Arrow Auctions in Zurich on November 7 with an estimated sale price reaching 1.2 million CHF (€1.3 million).

Market Impact

Collector Asset Valuation: Testing the upper limits of private-market investment-grade German performance machinery.

Testing the upper limits of private-market investment-grade German performance machinery. Three-Pedal Premium: Highlights the market valuation of manual transmissions as collectors prioritize mechanical engagement.

Highlights the market valuation of manual transmissions as collectors prioritize mechanical engagement. Provenance Premium: Demonstrates the asset value added by elite motorsport provenance, specifically featuring direct ownership ties to a veteran Formula 1 driver.

The Rarity and Specifications of Chassis Number 28

BMW manufactured only 50 examples of the modern 3.0 CSL to commemorate 50 years of the M division. The vehicle pays homage to the original E9-based coupe that helped establish the division’s motorsport credentials in the 1970s. Every single unit of the limited run received an identical retro-inspired specification featuring Alpine White paint, signature M stripes, gold-finish wheels, and yellow daytime running lights.

The aerodynamic profile includes an unmistakable, oversized rear wing and extensive use of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic across various body panels. Beneath the hood lies a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine delivering 553 horsepower. Power routes exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, making it the most powerful six-cylinder, gas-only BMW in history and the most powerful three-pedal BMW ever.

Vehicle Specification Factory Detail Production Number Chassis 28 of 50 Output 553 Horsepower Odometer Reading 216 Miles (348 Kilometers)

The Formula 1 Provenance and Auction Details

Originally ordered and garage-kept in Switzerland by former Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld, this particular example has accumulated just 216 miles (348 kilometers) since leaving the factory. Heidfeld competed in Formula 1 from 2000 to 2011 and raced for BMW Sauber during the team’s most successful period. The sale package extends beyond the vehicle itself to include matching documentation, the numbered owner’s book 28/50, a 1:18-scale model, and an original design sketch autographed by BMW designer Viktor Bär.

Photo: autotech-plus.com

Broad Arrow Auctions has scheduled the vehicle to cross the auction block at The Dolder Grand in Switzerland. The house estimates the hammer price will land between 900,000 CHF and 1.2 million CHF, translating to approximately €1.3 million or $1.5 million based on current exchange rates. Given its remarkably low mileage, the next custodian faces a familiar dilemma: preserve the car as a static museum piece or deploy its unique manual drivetrain on open roads.