The Bank of Japan may need to accelerate its path toward policy normalization if inflation climbs faster than anticipated, a senior official with the International Monetary Fund cautioned.

Normalizing Monetary Policy Amid Persistent Global Pressures

Speaking to Reuters, Krishna Srinivasan, director of the International Monetary Fund’s Asia and Pacific Department, asserted that Japanese authorities are currently “doing the right thing” by guiding benchmark interest rates toward levels considered neutral for the economy. Srinivasan emphasized that any acceleration in price growth requires a faster tightening cycle to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored. In an interview released Friday, Srinivasan stated, If inflation increases more rapidly than expected, we need to start tightening monetary policy faster, because we don’t want inflation expectations to lose their anchor. It depends on the data. He also noted, I would say that, at this point, they are doing the right thing.

Japanese policymakers face a delicate balancing act as imported raw material costs climb, exacerbated by a persistently weak yen that continues to inflate household import bills.

Reinforcing this cautious stance, Bank of Japan board member Kazuyuki Masu noted during a speech that financial conditions remain accommodative while underlying inflation edges closer to the central bank’s explicit 2% target, as reported by Investing.com. Masu warned that recent increases in producer prices demand close scrutiny, as businesses actively pass along higher transportation and energy expenses linked to geopolitical instability in Iran. Masu stated that the war in Iran-linked increases in fuel and chemical prices could drive up transportation costs, which, combined with rising food prices, might exert a lasting impact on overall prices. Masu noted that underlying inflation has not yet reached, but is very close to, the BOJ’s 2% target. Japanese producer inflation has increased markedly this year, with surging oil prices affecting corporate costs. Although government subsidies have directly protected consumers from higher fuel prices, Japanese companies are still expected to pass larger costs on to consumers.

Fiscal Clarity and the Yen Intervention Debate

Beyond monetary adjustments, the International Monetary Fund urged Tokyo to provide clearer details regarding the financing of its expansive spending plans and to establish a robust medium-term fiscal framework. Market participants have voiced anxieties that proposed fiscal expansions and planned consumption tax reductions could swell the nation’s already substantial public debt. The rising global bond yields also drew attention during this week’s International Monetary Fund meetings as advanced economy debt, including Japan’s, has grown following years of heavy spending.

Srinivasan noted that Japan has actually achieved a larger fiscal consolidation since the pandemic than any other G7 economy, largely propelled by rising tax revenues. Nevertheless, lingering uncertainty surrounding budgetary execution continues to rattle sovereign bond markets.

Bank of Japan needs to increase interest rates to defend the Yen

The currency markets remain a vital line of defense for Tokyo. Srinivasan defended Japan’s approach to its foreign exchange reserves, pointing out that authorities successfully managed severe downward pressure on the yen without abandoning a free-floating exchange rate regime. The currency touched lows not seen in nearly 40 years, prompting a rare coordinated intervention alongside the United States on July 31 to prevent disruptive market destabilization. In a research department analysis included in the Asian economy report, the International Monetary Fund stated that a substantial portion of yen movements since mid-2025 had little to do with fundamental factors such as yield differentials, moving instead in tandem with speculative positions on yen futures. Srinivasan stated, Japan has a deep foreign exchange market, so as a first line of defense, it allowed the exchange rate to move. He added, responding to a question about the legitimacy of the recent yen intervention, Ultimately, I would say that the Japanese authorities are fully committed to maintaining a freely floating exchange rate regime. I’ve had many discussions with them. So I have no doubt about that at all.

As Bank of Kazuo Ueda participates in the ongoing international discussions, domestic focus shifts toward the central bank’s upcoming monetary policy meeting. While analysts broadly anticipate that policymakers will maintain current rates in the near term, markets remain highly attuned to any hawkish signals that might cement expectations for a subsequent rate hike before the year concludes.