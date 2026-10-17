István Tarlós Criticizes Tisza Government’s Asset Recovery Office in New Interview

The Elusive Accountability at the Top of Fidesz

A relatively narrow circle of individuals close to Viktor Orbán experienced disproportionate and hard-to-explain wealth accumulation during past Fidesz government cycles. Yet, according to István Tarlós, the actual responsibility of the former prime minister for that corruption remains factually unknown and difficult to pin down precisely. Tarlós noted that several forms of asset growth occurred whose magnitude was difficult to explain, though he suggested their number may have been smaller than the cases that became notorious.

Speaking in an interview, Tarlós noted that the exact role and liability of Orbán himself have not been definitively established by anyone. The remarks offer a stark look inside political realignments following the April 12, 2026, general election defeat of Fidesz.

Inside the Collapse and Centralization of Power

Tarlós pointed directly to a pervasive overconfidence and internal sycophancy that routinely sidelined professional competencies within the party ranks.

István Kapitány is a fantastic guy! Excellent leader. The best choice.😎 https://t.co/rE4piEyv5A pic.twitter.com/RfC2bDirct — https://x.com/magyarpeterMP/status/2012604788941164615

Beyond internal dynamics, he highlighted systemic governance missteps. An excessive centralization of power, rigid communication strategies, and a failure to achieve more significant results in education and healthcare through a larger reallocation of resources ultimately drove the administration’s undoing at the ballot box. Furthermore, Tarlós saw no high probability for Viktor Orbán to make a prime ministerial return.

Skepticism Toward the Tisza Party and Asset Recovery

Turning to the current administration led by the Tisza Party, Tarlós adopted a cautious stance.

He noted personal familiarity with only a few figures. One is Dávid Vitézy, who worked under Tarlós for years and whom Tarlós observed receiving substantial backing from Fidesz before emerging as a critic. Regarding Péter Magyar, Tarlós recalled meeting him briefly on past social occasions—such as sitting at the same table during a reception hosted by the mayor of Vienna—while noting that he previously remarked that Magyar resembles Mihály Károlyi and previously stated that the Tisza party members believe they are the promoters of a historical act of justice.

Particular concern was raised regarding the newly established asset recovery office. He warned that Hungary has not seen an auxiliary authority endowed with extreme powers and direct political oversight since 1956, noting it is unhelpful that the new organization’s abbreviation also ends in VH, recalling that organizations with unlimited powers under direct political direction can perform striking feats, and pointing out that even the workers’ militia in the past did not possess investigative or indictment powers or the ability to summon people. He raised the open question of what will happen if the prosecutor’s office and this office disagree on something, drawing explicit historical parallels that evoke deep public skepticism.

Budapest Transit Revenues and Finite Public Patience

Discussing municipal affairs, Tarlós addressed the centralization of Budapest parking, noting that he had previously suggested uniform regulations himself. He voiced support for Gergely Karácsony’s position that transit revenues should directly bolster the underfunded BKV or city-level developments.

Photo: fuggetlennemzet.hu

Despite criticizing the current investigative tactics, Tarlós observed that public patience with the governing transition is finite. He estimated that euphoria over a political shift can only sustain itself for up to a year without tangible administrative results.

The Open Question of Institutional Boundaries

As the political transition unfolds, observers continue to monitor how the newly formed regulatory bodies interact with traditional legal institutions like the prosecutor’s office.