Dark Winds returns for fourth season on U and Alibi

Dark Winds premieres at 9pm on U&Alibi, following Navajo police team Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they search for a runaway student while a killer conducts her own hunt. Set in the 70s, the series returns with Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon starring.

The Bottom Line

Dark Winds Season 4 kicks off with a diner shootout tonight at 9pm on U&Alibi.

Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon return as Navajo police team Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee.

The new season features competing investigations: Leaphorn and Chee hunt for a missing student while a separate killer conducts her own search.

Diner Shootout Launches Fourth Season on U&Alibi

The fourth season of Dark Winds opens with a high-stakes shootout inside a diner. Set against the backdrop of the 70s, the mystery thriller has quietly cultivated a dedicated audience over its run. Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon return to lead the cast as Navajo police team Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee.

Leaphorn and Chee are heading to Los Angeles! ‘Dark Winds’ Season 4 arrives on U&alibi this October, with a missing teenager, a dangerous killer and some very unwelcome new faces… 🔎https://t.co/8gxrNmYdc1 — https://x.com/Geektown/status/2105302397371171294

This season introduces a dual narrative tracking two parallel pursuits. While Leaphorn and Chee focus their efforts on locating a runaway school student, an unidentified killer simultaneously moves through the territory on a search of her own. Hollie Richardson reported these details.

Television and Film Highlights Across the Broadcaster Schedule

Alongside the return of Dark Winds, weekend broadcasting features several notable entertainment offerings. BBC One hosts Strictly Come Dancing: Icons Week at 6.15pm, celebrating musical figures such as Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Ricky Martin, and David Bowie. The lineup faces changes as contestants Melanie and Aljaž withdraw from performing their planned Bonnie Tyler routine, while Delta sits out due to an injury. Meanwhile, Cach and Maddie tackle the foxtrot, Lacey and Vito perform an American Smooth, and John and Katya take on the paso.

Over on BBC Four at 9pm, Talking Pictures: World Cinema Classics features Celia Imrie examining international films, beginning with Akira Kurosawa’s Ran—a film Christopher Nolan notably screened for his production crew while preparing his blockbuster The Odyssey. Imrie’s survey also covers works by directors Agnès Varda, Francois Truffaut, Luis Buñuel, and Ingmar Bergman.

Literary mystery Marble Hall Murders continues on BBC One at 9.20pm. The fourth episode finds book editor Susan, played by Lesley Manville, woken by police who inform her that she is the prime suspect for a hit and run on her author Eliot, played by Jamie Blackley.

Comedy programming brings Saturday Night Live UK to Sky One at 10pm. James Norton takes on hosting duties, joined by musical guest The Streets. On BBC Three at 11.45pm, the animated comedy Krapopolis, created by Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, airs a six-episode marathon featuring Richard Ayoade as a fusspot king attempting to modernize ancient Greek city, alongside voice cameos from Susan Sarandon and Steve Buscemi.

Classic Cinema and Biographical Drama Screenings

Film schedules highlight Jennifer Peedom’s film Tenzing, available now on Apple TV. The film explores the 1953 Everest expedition through the perspective of Tibetan-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, played by Genden Phuntsok, alongside Edmund Hillary, played by Tom Hiddleston, and British expedition leader Col John Hunt, played by Willem Dafoe. The narrative examines Tenzing’s view of the peak by its Sherpa name Chomolungma, meaning “holy mother,” offering angles on ambition, colonialism, and class.

Bernadette Returns | Dark Winds Season 4 | Premieres February 15 | AMC+

Program Time & Network Key Talent / Focus Strictly Come Dancing: Icons Week 6.15pm, BBC One Cach, Maddie, Lacey, Vito, John, Katya Talking Pictures: World Cinema Classics 9pm, BBC Four Celia Imrie, Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Marble Hall Murders 9.20pm, BBC One Lesley Manville, Jamie Blackley

Additional classic screenings include Agnès Varda’s 1962 French New Wave landmark Cléo from 5 to 7, airing Saturday at 9.45pm on BBC Four. The film follows singer Florence, known professionally as Cléo Victoire, played by Corinne Marchand, as she wanders Paris awaiting the results of a cancer biopsy. Later, Martin Scorsese’s mafia film Goodfellas screens at 11.40pm on Sky Cinema Greats, starring Ray Liotta as Henry Hill alongside Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Paul Sorvino.